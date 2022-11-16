The Callisto Protocol Used PlayStation’s Mocap Studio

The Callisto Protocol is quite the anticipated survival horror game slated to come out this year. While we didn’t get our hands on this game for the Halloween season, we’ll instead get a bit of horror to enjoy during the holiday season. While we’re nearing the release of this title, there is still new information coming out regarding the development cycle. One of the latest bits of information that made its way out this week is where the mocap took place. It looks like The Callisto Protocol developers took this game over to the PlayStation motion capture studio.

The Visual Arts Service Group is a Sony production group that is used to capture different cinematics and motion animation for video games. Today, we’re finding out that the development team Striking Distance Studios not only used this studio to mocap The Callisto Protocol, but it was also a studio that helped develop different cinematics. That information comes from Michael Mumbauer, a former Sony employee who has since moved on to find Lithos a new AAA gaming studio.

Michael Mumbauer commented on a tweet highlighting that the studio helped in different areas, and it should be quite the incredible game release. Unfortunately, we don’t know how much the studio aided in animation or what other areas the studio helped Striking Distance Studios craft up their survival horror title. Still, it’s nonetheless exciting to see that the title had an extra set of hands when it comes to ensuring a solid job was done for both animation and motion capture.

It wasn’t just the use of the mocap studio. They contributed quite a lot to cinematics and more.



Going to be a banger. 🤘 https://t.co/qMeXeXS3U0 — Michael Mumbauer (@MichaelMumbauer) November 15, 2022

The Callisto Protocol is a survival horror video game with a similar tone to Dead Space. Overall, the game is set in the distant future of 2320. Players are taking the role of a prisoner by the name of Jacob Lee. Set to have his prison sentence carried out at Black Iron, located on Jupiter’s moon Callisto, Jacob quickly finds himself in a fight for survival. A hostile alien invasion has taken over the prison colony, making it an uphill battle to escape with our protagonist’s life.

As mentioned, we’re still expected to receive The Callisto Protocol this year. Right now, Striking Distance Studios is aiming to launch the game on December 2, 2022. When the game officially launches into the marketplace, you can find it available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platform. For now, you can catch the game trailer down below.

