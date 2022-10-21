Coral Island: How to Unlock Fast Travel

Coral Island has recently entered early access and it’s ready and waiting to welcome you as the newest resident. When you arrive, you’ll be assigned a house that will need to be repaired and plenty of land for you to use. Along the way, you’ll be able to unlock more content such as the mines and build relationships with the other townsfolk, including 25 potential love interests. Coral Island has the ability to fast travel, but you’ll have to activate it before it can be used. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about unlocking fast travel in Coral Island.

Getting around Coral Island isn’t the easiest task and requires a lot of legwork. Unlocking fast travel will mean getting around the map will become simpler and you’ll be completing a quest at the same time.

How to fast travel in Coral Island

After the end of a long day on Coral Island, you’ll be able to sleep in the bed in your farm house. One particular night, your character will have a strange dream which will unlock the “Mythical Dream” quest line. Then, you’ll have to go and investigate one of the sacred trees that will appear in your dream.

Shortly after, you will receive mail from Chieftain who asks you to visit them. To do so, start travelling left of your farm and there will be a trail of pink petals leading the way. Upon arrival you’ll meet Chieftain who asks you for help in restoring Coral Island. During a cutscene, Chieftain will perform a ritual which will see you unlock a Third Eye. This is a useful ability as it will allow you to read and understand the language of old that’s written on the sacred trees around the island.

Next, you must visit the Lake Temple and you’ll communicate with what appears to be a spirit. Here, you’ll be informed that the altars that reside in the temple restore power and heal the land. The final step to unlocking fast travel in Coral Island is to make a temple offering at one of the altars. You can complete any offering you please, but the Essential offering is the easiest to fulfil early on in the game.

Once you’ve completed the offering, fast travel will be unlocked. You’ll be able to use the various fast travel posts on the map to travel quickly and efficiently around the island.