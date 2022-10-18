Coral Island: How to get Silver Kelp

Coral Island has recently entered early access and it’s ready and waiting to welcome you as the newest resident. Upon arrival, you’ll be assigned a house that will need to be repaired and plenty of land for you to use. Along the way, you’ll be able to unlock more content such as the mines and build relationships with the other townsfolk, including 25 potential love interests. As you may expect from a game of this genre, crafting is a key part of upgrading and developing your farm. One important resource in Coral Island is Silver Kelp and this guide will show you how to get it.

Silver Kelp is a useful resource to progress your farm. You can use it to craft and upgrade a sprinkler and to make fertilizer which will increase your chance of growing higher quality crops. In addition, you can place Silver Kelp in an Extractor to make Silver Kelp Essence and unlock even more useful resources.

How to get Silver Kelp in Coral Island

There are a couple of ways you can obtain Silver Kelp in Coral Island. The first and most efficient way to get your hands on some Silver Kelp is to go diving. Luckily, this can be unlocked early on in the game when you get mail instructing you to meet Ling, Coral Island’s marine biologist. When you meet her, she will ask you to activate some solar orbs in the ocean. Once the cut scene ends, you’ll have a diving suit in your inventory. It’s important to note that you won’t be able to get Silver Kelp straight away because it’s located deeper in the ocean. As you continue completing quests, you’ll be able to unlock more parts of the ocean and explore them. When you eventually come across some Silver Kelp, use your scythe to harvest it and it will be added to your backpack.

Another way to get Silver Kelp is by purchasing it, but it’s on the costly side. You can buy Silver Kelp from the lab, but it will cost you 250 coins for a single piece. However, if you’re earning huge profits from your farm, the price may not be too much of an issue. If you need some tips on how to rack up coins, you can check out our guide on how to make money fast.

That’s everything you need to know about getting Silver Kelp in Coral Island so you can continue upgrading your farm.