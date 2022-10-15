Coral Island: How to Donate to the Museum

Coral Island is the latest farming simulator game and it has entered early access on Steam. When you join the big and bright world of Coral Island, you’ll be given a home you have to repair and a farm to take care of. As you progress through the game, more quests will become available, meaning you’ll be able to unlock more items and write your own story which changes with each passing season. Also, you can build relationships with the various townsfolk, including 25 potential love interests. When you’re exploring Coral Island you’ll come across a Museum, run by a character named Scott.

Not every title in the farming simulator genre has a Museum, so it makes catching bugs and fish even more important. The Museum is located near the Community Centre, on the west side of town. It’s open 24 hours a day, but it’s lacking in donations. This guide will show you how to donate to the Museum in Coral Island.

How to donate items to the Museum in Coral Island

When you enter the Museum for the first time, you’ll meet a frantic and flustered Scott. He will inform you that the town sold the Museum’s entire collection to fund the cleaning of an oil spill, explaining why the Museum is completely empty. Donating to the Museum will help fill it again and you’ll be able to look around and see your contributions at any time.

Making your first Museum donation is a quest in Coral Island, so you’ll definitely want to do it sooner rather than later. To make a donation, interact with the donation box that’s straight ahead of you as you walk into the Museum. Then, choose the items from your inventory that you want to give to the Museum. You can donate insects, aquatic animals, and fossils. Before you can catch fish, you’ll need to get your hands on a Fishing Pole. To collect some bugs, you’ll need to obtain a Bug Net and sneak up on the insects to catch them.

For making your first donation, you’ll be rewarded with 150 gold. The more donations you make, the livelier the Museum will be. By doing so, you’ll work towards increasing the town’s poor rank. Once you’ve donated an item to the Coral Island Museum, you can’t donate the same item again. If you find yourself with a duplicate, you can always sell the insect, fish, or fossil. Now you know how to make donations, you can turn the Museum into an attraction that’s worth visiting again.