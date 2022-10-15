Coral Island: How to get a Bug Net and Catch Bugs

The vibrant world of Coral Island has entered early access and the town is calling for you to be it’s next resident. The game has the typical mechanics you would expect from a farming simulator game. You can grow and harvest crops, go fishing, and take care of your animals. As you progress through the game, you’ll be able to build relationships with fellow townsfolk and even use a Bug Net to catch bugs in Coral Island.

A Bug Net is an item you can unlock early on in the game. You can use it to catch some interesting bugs and expand your collection. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about getting a Bug Net in Coral Island and how to use it to catch bugs.

How to get a Bug Net in Coral Island

In Coral Island, you’ll have some main quests and side quests to follow. Completing the quests allows you to progress and get a bunch of new items such as the Bug Net. Before you can obtain the Bug Net, you’ll have to complete the “starting out” quest and “home sweet home” quest. You’ll then find a notification above your letterbox which will mean you have mail and it’ll be from Sunny and Eleanor. You can go meet them at Sunny’s Beach Shack where a cut scene will play. As soon as the cut scene ends, Sunny and Eleanor will give you a Bug Net and you can begin using it straight away.

How to use the Bug Net to catch bugs

Bugs are easily startled on Coral Island, so you’ll have to be cautious. If an exclamation mark with a circle surrounding it appears above the bug, you’ll have to stop as indicates that it’s aware of your presence. When the circle completely fills, the bug will run away and your chance will be gone.

When you spot a bug, select your Bug Net and hold the left mouse button while walking towards the bug to sneak towards it. Slowly aim the blue catching field over the bug and release the mouse button to cast your net over it. If you do this successfully, the bug will be yours to either sell or donate to the museum. If it’s your first time catching that type of bug, we recommend that you donate it.

Now you know how to get a Bug Net and use it to catch bugs in Coral Island, you’ll be an expert at it in no time and be able to collect an array of creepy crawlies. Bugs aren’t the only animals you can catch. A Fishing Pole can be used to catch fish and you can check out our guide to find out how to do that, too.