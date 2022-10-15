Coral Island: How to Repair Your House

The vibrant world of Coral Island has entered early access and it’s ready and waiting to welcome you as the newest resident. The title has the typical mechanics you would expect to see in a farming simulator game, growing and harvesting crops, building useful buildings, and taking care of your animals. Also, you’ll be able to visit the mines and build relationships with the other residents as you progress through the game. As you would expect, you’ll have your own house on Coral Island, but you sill need to repair it before you can customize it.

When you join Coral Island, you’ll be assigned a home. It contains a bed where you can sleep at night and move on to the next day. However, the house is a little worse for wear and it will need to be repaired. In your mailbox, you’ll receive a letter from the local Carpenters who will be the ones to repair your home. This guide will take you through every step you need to fix your house.

How to repair your house in Coral Island

Before you can repair your house, you need to collect the materials you’ll need to fix it. 50 wood and 20 stone are required to do the job. Your land will already have plenty of trees and stones scattered all over it, so you won’t have to venture far to get what you need. When you arrive on the island, you’ll be given various harvesting tools such as an axe and a pickaxe. Use your axe to chop down trees and wood and equip the pickaxe to break stones.

Once you’ve gathered all the wood and stone you need, you must visit the Carpenter. By opening up your map, you’ll be able to find where the Carpenter is located. It isn’t too far away from your farm, so it shouldn’t take long for you to get there. As you enter the Carpenter, you’ll see a book on the front desk. Interact with the book and select the “upgrade house” option.

Then, the Carpenters will repair your house straight away and even give you a television, free of charge. The television is a useful tool in your life as a farmer. It will provide you with helpful information, including the weather forecast for the next day. In addition, you can turn on the luck channel which will tell you your luck value, determining your chances of getting better items due to your luck.

Once your Coral Island house has been repaired, you can begin upgrading and decorating it. You can visit the Furniture Store to purchase new additions to place in your home. That’s not all as you can change your walls and windows, and even the style of your roof and porch.