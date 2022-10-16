Coral Island: How to Craft a Makeshift Scarecrow

Coral Island has recently entered early access and it’s ready and waiting to welcome you as the newest resident. The title has the typical mechanics you would expect to see in a farming simulator game such as growing and harvesting crops and taking care of your animals. As you progress, you’ll be able to unlock more content such as the mines and build relationships with the other townsfolk, including 25 potential love interests. Another important aspect of Coral Island is crafting and a Makeshift Scarecrow is an item that you can craft early on in the game.

Crafting a Makeshift Scarecrow is the first crafting quest you’ll receive in Coral Island. Moreover, it will prove to be a useful addition to your farm. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about crafting a Makeshift Scarecrow and placing it in your farm.

How to craft a Makeshift Scarecrow in Coral Island

Before you can craft a Makeshift Scarecrow, you must reach farming Level 1. To progress your farming level, you should use your gold to buy seeds from Sam’s shop. Use your hoe to prepare the soil and plant your seeds. The number of days it will take for your seeds to grow will be shown when you’re purchasing them. Remember to take care of your seeds by watering them with your watering can. If you run out of water, you can re-fill your watering can. All you have to do is select your watering can and approach a body of water and you’ll be prompted to fill it up.

To craft your Makeshift Scarecrow, you’ll need 15 wood and 10 trash. Already, your farm will have plenty of trees to chop down and pieces of trash for you to collect. To chop wood, you’ll have to use your axe, while swiping your scythe at pieces of trash will allow you to pick it up. Once you have obtained all the materials you need, open up the crafting menu and navigate to the “farming” section. Here is where you’ll be able to find and craft the Makeshift Scarecrow and put it in your backpack.

You can then place your Makeshift Scarecrow close to your crops and it will protect them from those pesky birds to a radius of eight tiles. Also, you’ll receive 100 gold for completing the quest. Now you know how to craft a Makeshift Scarecrow in Coral Island, you can place more in your farm to protect as many of your crops as possible.