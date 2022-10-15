Coral Island: How to get a Fishing Pole and Catch Fish

The vibrant world of Coral Island has entered early access and it’s ready and waiting to welcome you as the newest resident. The title has the typical mechanics you would expect to see in a farming simulator game. You can grow and harvest crops, build useful buildings, and taking care of your animals. As you progress through the game, you’ll be able to build relationships with fellow townsfolk and even go fishing.

A Fishing Pole can be unlocked early on in the game. You can use it to catch an array of interesting fish. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about getting your hands on a Fishing Pole in Coral Island and how to use it to catch fish.

How to get a Fishing Pole in Coral Island

In Coral Island, you’ll have some main quests and side quests to follow. Completing the quests allows you to progress and get new items such as the Fishing Pole. Before you can get the Fishing Pole, you’ll have to complete the “starting out” quest and “home sweet home” quest. Then, you’ll get a notification above your letterbox which will mean you have mail and it’ll be from Sunny and Eleanor. You can go meet them at Sunny’s Beach Shack where a cut scene will play. At the end of the cut scene, Sunny and Eleanor will hand you a Fishing Rod.

How to use the Fishing Pole to catch fish

The Fishing Pole is quite difficult to use and it may take some practice to get used to. To cast out your line, hold down the left mouse button and release it into a body of water. A shadow of a fish will then approach your line. Wait for the fish to bite your rod and click and hold to start reeling it in. While doing so, you’ll see a squiggly tension line which will become longer and turn red, indicating that you need to release some tension. Once the tension had died down a little, you can click and hold again. Repeat this process until you have caught the fish. When the fish is yours, you can either sell it or donate it to the museum. If it’s your first time catching that kind of fish, it’s recommended that you donate it.

Now you know how to get a Fishing Pole and catch fish in Coral Island, you’ll be able to add a plethora of fish to your aquatic collection. Fish aren’t the only animals you can catch. If you want to catch bugs, you can check out our guide on how to do that, too.