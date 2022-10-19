Overwatch 2: How To Spend Your Coins Wisely | Free Hero Unlocks Guide

Overwatch 2 has a Coin problem. Coins are the in-game currency you can earn by rising in the Battle Pass ranks. If you’ve been playing Overwatch for a long time, your account should have some Legacy Credits too — and we’ve got an explainer detailing everything you need to know about Legacy Credits. Coins and Credits are worth the same amount in Overwatch 2, and if you’re planning on sticking to the F2P formula, here’s what you’ll need to know about the future of Battle Passes, and what you’ll want to spend your valuable, limited in-game currency on.

Each Battle Pass costs $10 — or 1,000 coins. Players can only earn 540 coins maximum each season, so if you’re a new player, it will take two months of play to earn enough coins to purchase the Premium Battle Pass. The Battle Pass is mostly packed with cosmetics, but there is a real in-game reason to get them — some Battle Passes will have new heroes. Not all. Let’s go over all the details below. If you’re looking to be as frugal as possible, this is what to spend money on and what to avoid as a F2P.

How To Make The Most Of Your Coins & Unlock Heroes Free | F2P Guide

To get the most out of your Coins and Legacy Credits (currency transferred over from Overwatch 1) you’ll want to purchase the Premium Battle Pass — but only the Battle Pass with new heroes.

The first Battle Pass ( October ) has a free unlockable hero. You’ll unlock Kiriko for free if you already owned Overwatch 1 — if you didn’t, you’ll need to reach Level 55 on the Battle Pass.

) has a free unlockable hero. You’ll unlock for free if you already owned Overwatch 1 — if you didn’t, you’ll need to on the Battle Pass. The second Battle Pass ( November ) will also feature an unlockable hero. But, after that new heroes and new maps will cycle. Example : October and November will each include a new hero. December will have a new map. January will have a new hero. February will have a new map. Etc.

If you have Legacy Coins stocked up, your best bet is to spend those on the November Battle Pass, especially if you’ve unlocked Kiriko for free. You can skip the first BP, get the second BP, and start saving up for the fourth BP. Why?

Maps do not require the Battle Pass to unlock. For each alternating month with a map only, you can skip the Battle Pass and still get the full game experience.

the Battle Pass to unlock. For each alternating month with a map only, you can skip the Battle Pass and still get the full game experience. Once the months alternate, you’ll also be able to earn a total of 1080 coins for every two months. Coins are earned by completing Weekly Challenges, and you can earn 540 per month. If you save your coins for two months, you can purchase a Battle Pass for free — 1000 coins is the equivalent of $10.

Legendary Skins are even more expensive, costing $20 each to unlock or the equivalent in coins. That’s multiple months of grinding just for a skin if you want to stay F2P. Players are furious about the price-gouging new changes, which require spending even more than the Loot Boxes from the original Overwatch. Still, if you’re very frugal with your in-game earnings, you can play this game 100% free and still experience everything the game has to offer.