25 New Upcoming RTS Games of 2023

Real-time strategy games are perfect titles for those who want to see their thoughts become action instead of just trying to rely on instinct. These games challenge players by showing them the consequences of doing the wrong command. So if that is a fun time for you? Look out for these titles next year.

#25 Fire and Maneuver

Release date: July 16, 2022 Early Access, Full Launch TBA

Publisher: Armchair History Interactive

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Developers: Armchair History Interactive, Targon Studios

You can play Fire and Maneuver right now if you want, so that’s why we’re starting with it on this list.

This game is by history lovers who want nothing more than to go out and showcase the genuine feeling, tactics, and difficulty of war. In the game, you’ll play as various countries during the Victorian Era of conflict and have to face the consequences of every decision you make.

This title isn’t about army building; it’s about army command. Make decisions about where they go and what they do, and see what happens. Multiple modes in the game let you play through history or rewrite it to your whims.

#24 Warno

Release date: January 20, 2022 Early Access, Full Launch TBA

Developer: Eugen Systems

Publisher: Eugen Systems

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Next up is another Early Access title you can try right now, and it’s one that also has historical significance.

Warno comes from a dev team that heavily researched the time and powers behind the Cold War to deliver an alternate history full of conflict. In this version of history, Russia reverted to Communism in 1989, and the Cold War became an all-out battle for Europe.

You’ll choose either the NATO powers or the Warsaw Pact and play through campaigns full of battles that’ll test your tactical mastery. Accurate vehicles and soldiers from that time are there, so command them well to ensure history or take the future for yourself.

#23 Viking City Builder

Developer: Titan GameZ

Publisher: Titan GameZ

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Now let’s look at RTS games from a different perspective and era.

Viking City Builder puts you in the role of a group of Vikings during the period when the race crossed Europe to start a dominant age. You’ll play as the group leader and build your new homes on top of a village you pillaged.

Start small, then build yourself up into a dominant colony. Prep yourself for battle as you build because enemy forces will come for you, and you’ll need to fight them to protect what you feel is yours.

It’s time to begin your Viking Age; go forth and conquer!

#22 War Hospital

Release date: 2023

Developer: Brave Lamb Studio S.A.

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Publishers: Nacon, BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

One cannot state how far medicine has come in the last hundred years. If you need proof of this, play War Hospital to see what it was like in the days of World War I when soldiers required treatment and options were limited.

You’ll play as a retired doctor brought back to help with the war effort. First, set up your hospital, and then do what you can to treat the people that come to your medical tent.

Make hard choices, recruit others to help you, and save as many lives as possible. Although the war outside is brutal, you can make your facility a place of hope.

#21 The Valiant

Release date: Oct 19, 2022 Early Access, Full Launch TBA

Developer: Kite Games

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

The Valiant takes place in the time of The Crusades. You are a former knight who throws away his weapons to find peace. However, when a young monk calls for your aid to stop a former Crusader you knew from retrieving a holy artifact, you must rise to save the world.

Travel across Europe and the Middle East to find the missing pieces to the Rod of Aaron. Along the way, you’ll find help from old soldiers and young fighters who seek to help you in your quest.

Control them in intense RTS battles, where you’ll control a variety of classes. Swordsmen, knights, and more will be under your command. So use them wisely and rise to the challenge that awaits you.

#20 Manor Lords

Developer: Slavic Magic

Publisher: Hooded Horse

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Manor Lords is another twist on the RTS genre as you’ll have to build up a community, then send them into battle when your lands come under attack!

A fun twist on the formula is that you can build your manor in any way you desire. You’ll have free reign to construct your home and the surrounding village without being constrained to a grid. So get creative and make something you’d like to call home.

As your village grows, help them become self-sustained. Grow crops, hunt animals, and find materials you didn’t know were underneath your feet! You must help them to profit yourself.

Then, when other lords decide to invade your lands, rally your people and fight for your freedom!

#19 Stargate: Timekeepers

Publisher: Slitherine Software

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Developers: CreativeForge Games, Creative Forge

Release date: TBA

Welcome back to the Stargate SG-1 universe. Stargate: Timekeepers takes place after the main plot of season 7 and gives you an all-new story with a familiar set of characters. But, it also provides new enemies, new twists, and a time loop you have to get out of to move forward.

You’ll start in the Battle of Antarctica alongside Commander Eva McCain and then work through 14 different narrative missions to get out of the time loop and ensure the best result for your people.

Due to the time loop, your choices matter, and when you rewrite an event, it’ll affect what comes after. With multiple possible endings, you’ll have to see just where your decisions in battle and beyond lead you.

#18 Pharaoh: A New Era

Developer: Triskell Interactive

Publisher: DotEmu

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Now let’s go back in time to an age long since passed. When Egypt reigned, things were very different, but their era’s grandeur lives on in memory. In Pharaoh: A New Era, you’ll get to relive that period and build your version of Egypt as you raise it from sand to supremacy.

Across 50 different missions, you’ll build the Egyptian Empire off the banks of the Nile River. Construct buildings, monuments, temples, the Pharaoh’s palace, and more! Then, maintain what you’ve built by keeping the people happy, ensuring economic success, trading with other nations, and seeing your kingdom thrive.

#17 Stormgate

Developer: Frost Giant Studios

Publisher: Frost Giant Studios

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

Demonic forces have ravaged the Earth, and now the question is which side will reign supreme when the dust settles.

Hundreds of years into the future, mighty Stormgates opened, and demons poured out of them. Humanity didn’t have a prayer, and yet they somehow survived. The final battle looms, and you choose which side you’re on. Will you control humanity and their mighty mechs to fight against the demon threat?

Or, will you pick the demon side and attempt to wipe humanity off the map? Play alone or with friends across the campaign or custom maps, and see where the battles take you in Stormgate!

#16 Nuclear War Simulator

Developer: Ivan Stepanov

Release date: TBA

Publisher: Slitherine Software

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Many believe that the end of the world won’t just come through war but a nuclear war that will wipe everyone out. But, no, this isn’t a Terminator video game; that will come later on.

In Nuclear War Simulator, you’ll see a realistic outlook on what would happen if the 13,000 nuclear warheads out there somehow got launched. What’s more, you’re the one who determines where they go and what they blow up.

You can let the AI choose the destinations for speed, or you can personally select where each warhead detonates to ensure a specific vision.

With every attack you do, you’ll get the results. Lives lost, cities decimated, and so on. That way, you’ll know what would happen if someone pushes the big red button.

#15 Outpost

Developer: Team Ranger

Release date: TBA

Publisher: Lightning Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows

When you play Outpost, you’ll feel like you’re playing multiple genres simultaneously. Because, at times, you’ll be in a first-person shooter with other players. Other times, you’ll be in an RTS battle sequence as you explore the world. Then, you’ll find yourself doing base-building to secure your standing for the other sequences.

In short, it’s a lot for one game, but that might make it fun.

You’ll have to deal with an overwhelming monster threat and survive it in multiple forms as you try to survive, explore, and build up what you have to fight back.

Do you think you’re up to the challenge?

#14 Ratten Reich

Developer: METALLADLERSTUDIO

Publisher: Crytivo

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

The world of Ratten Reich might look similar in some ways, but some key twists make it unique. Not the least of which is that you’re playing as animals put in a setting that is essentially World War II.

A never-ending war has ravaged the land, headed up by the Reich. Now, a unique alliance has come together, one formed from multiple animal species, and they must work together like never before to bring down this threat.

Customize your soldiers and vehicles to take on the Reich, then bring it crashing down. Only you can end the war that scars the world.

#13 Tempest Rising

Developers: Slipgate Ironworks, 2B Games, 3D Realms

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: THQ Nordic, 3D Realms

Release date: TBA

Tempest Rising is a callback to the RTS games of the 1990s and 2000s. You’ll play as three different factions on a war-torn Earth, each with unique units and strategies to employ.

Adding to that, the Earth has vines that have a unique power to them. So whether you play as the peacekeeping force or a dynasty born from the war, you’ll need to expand through the world, use the vines to your benefit, and deal with threats how you will.

Every battle will be different, and you’ll need to build your forces to handle each one carefully. Try the campaign, or do the other modes to test your skills in other ways.

#12 Siege Up!

Developers: Denis Zdorovtsov

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Abuksigun

Release date: March 2023

Siege Up! is a title that visually strips things down to their basics but comes packed with various gameplay modes to challenge yourself.

For example, the primary campaign is a story-driven narrative featuring multiple races. But if that doesn’t interest you, there will be a PVP mode, co-op, or a level editor, or you can join the game as a spectator and watch the battles happen while you relax.

If you want to get the game to try it out, there is a demo with twenty levels in it. You won’t get full access to the races, nor is the story inserted, but you’ll still get a grasp of the game.

#11 Gord

Developer: Covenant.dev

Release date: TBA

Publisher: Team17 Software

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows

Gord is a title inspired by Slavic Folklore. That’s important because this grim fantasy title will force you to make decisions on behalf of the people you watch and see how those choices shape them.

You will guide the Tribe of the Dawn into forbidden lands to build their lives. Once you construct their homes, tell them what missions to complete to survive. Each task they do will guide their personalities and their fates.

Start with a small village, then expand it to turn it into a mighty fortress! You’ll need those defenses to take on the enemy tribes that will come for your people.

Keep your villagers alive, happy, and sane; you might see a happy ending for them.

#10 Broken Arrow

Developer: Steel Balalaika

Publisher: Slitherine Software

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

War games have given players all sorts of control over their units. But Broken Arrow takes it to a new level by giving you a deck that controls them all.

In a battle between American and Russian forces, you’ll need to pick a side and then construct the best deck possible to win the day. Two hundred different units fill this game, and you’ll need to think tactically about how to proceed with that many cards to choose.

Examine the terrain, think about what your foes might bring, how you can use the units in tandem with one another, and so on. Only through proper construction of an army will you come out on top.

#9 Fata Deum

Release date: 2023

Developer: 42 Bits Entertainment

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Macintosh operating systems

Publishers: 42 Bits Entertainment, Hooded Horse

You’ve heard of “god games,” but what happens if you are a god in all ways? Fata Deum will let you find out.

You’ll become a deity and will help a group of people. But how you “help them” is entirely up to you and your moral compass, especially since you compete with rival gods to see who is better.

You can choose to be benevolent, and carefully raise your people, so they love you, and you bless them in return. Or, you can turn the people into a bunch of heathens, have them destroy enemy villages, and then sacrifice them to summon demons.

A good god, or an evil god, the choice is yours.

#8 Dark Moon

Release date: TBA

Developer: Jujubee S.A.

Platforms: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Jujubee S.A.

Imagine you’re on the moon with a crew of astronauts. You’re setting up a mining site when the sun goes postal. Now, everything the light touches are toast, and you must find a way to communicate with Earth to get out alive. This is the mission you’re in with Dark Moon.

Your goal is simple, stay out of the sun, and find a way to get home. Doing so will require you to work with your crewmates, operate all sorts of unique machinery, and make tough calls when things get tough.

One of those calls will be how you handle your crew. How much will you work with them? Who will you bring on missions? What sacrifices will you make when things get rough?

Jump into the title and find out how far you’ll go.

#7 Knights of Honor II: Sovereign

Release date: TBA

Developer: Black Sea Games

Publisher: THQ Nordic

Platform: Microsoft Windows

If you’ve ever wondered what it was like to be a king or queen and rule over the land as you wanted, you have the chance to do that here.

Knights of Honor II: Sovereign gives you a kingdom to rule and a continent to conquer in whatever way you desire. Build your empire, expand across the land, then construct your royal court to serve you and make the nation listen to your whims!

How will you dominate the land? Will it be through sheer force of will and steel? Will you acquire wealth and spread it around, so none questions you? Will you become an economic power and create an invaluable place of trade? Choose your path, then go forth and fulfill it.

#6 The Great War: Western Front

Release date: 2023

Developer: Petroglyph Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Frontier Foundry, Frontier Developments plc

World War I was called “The War To End All Wars” for a reason. It was brutal and chaotic, and things changed on a dime to throw all sides into disarray. In The Great War: Western Front, you’ll take charge as a commander on the Western Front and guide your troops across five years of war to achieve victory.

Your role will be two-fold. First, as the Theater Commander, you’ll provide for your army and think of ways to boost your soldiers by researching new technologies. Plus, you’ll think of ways to hinder the enemy’s advancement.

Then, as Field Commander, you’ll take the role of leader on the battlefield and attempt to guide your forces to victory, no matter the cost.

#5 Homeworld 3

Release date: 2023

Developer: Blackbird Interactive

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Gearbox Software, Gearbox Publishing

Multiple games we’ve shown you have a large scale but still feel small sometimes. Homeworld 3 changes that by throwing you into space where massive battles involving fleets of ships will happen. All with you at the command position.

Each battle will take place in a sprawling section of space that is full of derelict ships and debris. Command your fleet to harness every advantage and lull your foes into a trap.

Play in the PVP mode to take on other players, or have a friend join you in the co-op mode as you challenge multiple fleets of ships to see how well you work together.

#4 Aliens: Dark Descent

Developer: Tindalos Interactive

Publisher: Focus Entertainment

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Release date: 2023

We’ve already had one major tie-in to a fan-favorite franchise, so how about another?

Aliens: Dark Descent is a real-time strategy game set in the universe of Alien. In it, you’ll lead a group of Colonial Marines to a moon overrun with Xenomorphs.

You’ll have to control your squad through open and enclosed areas to wipe out the enemy. But know this, the enemy might not always be aliens. Rogue operatives from a vile corporation will be on the moon too!

Customize your team with a variety of weapons as well as class options to ensure you have the right team for the job. That job? Stop the outbreak of Xenomorphs from spreading across the stars!

#3 Men of War II

Publisher: 1C Publishing EU

Developer: Best Way

Platforms: Microsoft Windows, Linux

Release date: 2023

Men of War II promises historical accuracy and multiple levels of tactics for you to use. That would indicate they want you to go as deep into this title to witness just how grand it can be.

You’ll play in World War II and have to control your military forces to such a degree that victory entirely depends on how well you utilize everything. We don’t just mean your troops, but the terrain, tactics you employ, and more.

There are 45 battalions and over 300 vehicles in this game to use and command. So seek the best way to victory, adapt to your enemy’s strengths, and come out on top.

#2 Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance

Publisher: Slitherine Software

Developers: Cats who play CJSC, Slitherine Software

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Judgment Day is inevitable, as should be playing Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance when it arrives next year.

The game will put you in the time right after Judgment Day has fallen. The Terminators and other groups try to wipe out the remains of the human race, and you must prevent it.

Start the human resistance and take your world back one mission at a time. You’ll control three different factions in the game, including the Terminators. Use each group to its fullest and see how you can shape the future, or if you even survive long enough to see it.

#1 Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Publisher: Nintendo

Developers: Wayford

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release date: TBA

There are plenty of games we could’ve put at this top spot, but we thought it’d be fun to honor a classic franchise with their return title.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp was supposed to come out in 2022, but real-world events pushed it back indefinitely. Nintendo will likely send it out next year, and many look forward to it.

Why? Because this game is a compilation of the original Advance Wars titles, but with all-new graphics, new modes, online play, and more. Many hope this will restart the franchise so we can get new entries. It’s easy to learn, hard to master, and provides just the right mix of fun and challenge to keep players coming back for more.