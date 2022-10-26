ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition Delayed Again for Nintendo Switch

Sad news for Nintendo Switch users. The Nintendo Switch version of ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition has been delayed again until sometime in November. Thankfully, that isn’t too far away at this point, but this also isn’t the first delay. This game bundle was supposed to hit Nintendo Switch in September but was delayed until October 25.

Some more good news is that the delay is being caused by “the environmental situation in the Pacific Northwest” and not a tech issue. The odds are a little better that it won’t be delayed again, especially considering the folks at Studio Wildcard gave themselves wiggle room by not giving an exact date. Instead, they say “early November.”

When the game does come out for Nintendo Switch, it will include a patch for ARK: Survival Evolved and a DLC with a download of about 6.5GB. The studio explained that “after downloading the patch, the install size on your Switch for ARK: Survival Evolved will shrink from approximately 11.7GB down to 6.5GB.” The patch is meant to update the game to an improved version built in Unreal Engine. This means better visuals, performance, and as we saw in the quote, a smaller download size.

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition is a definitive collection of all that the ARK franchise has to offer. As part of the bundle, you will get ARK: Survival Evolved with three expansion packs: Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, and Genesis parts 1 and 2. Players will get to explore the variety of sci-fi island jungles and space garden settings that these games offer as well as discover hundreds of new and weird creatures along the way. Some are based on prehistoric animals and others are purely fantastic, but either way, you’ll have to learn to study and train them.

A new trailer for the Nintendo Switch version has also come out to maybe ease the pain of the wait. In it, we were introduced to the plot again: master this strange new world in order to find this AI woman. The trailer then launches into an epic montage of the creatures you will have to interact with during the game, including some really adorable critters. On a quick side note, why shoot the Dodos? Also, it may be dramatic, but that otter is worth dying for.

The narrator encourages you to explore and make allies. We got to see examples of beachside shelters players can build, as well as several creatures that you can ride into battle. The dinosaurs were all very impressive, but the manticore and the dragons are so cool! Plus, a giant praying mantis is a brilliant idea for a mount. There’s so much more to see, so check out the trailer below!

Besides its eventual addition to the Nintendo Switch, ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC as well. These other versions are already out and available to buy, so if you’re itching to play and have another device, maybe you could try another version. Otherwise, hang tight!

