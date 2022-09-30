Slime Rancher 2: How To Get Moondew Nectar | Special Flutter Slime Food Location

Flutter Slimes are the trickiest critters to farm for plorts in Slime Rancher 2. These flying slimes will only eat one type of food — Moondew Nectar, and players everywhere are struggling to find it. Here we’ll cover every aspect of grabbing Moondew Nectar. There’s a reason it’s so hard to get. Not only does it only appear at certain times of the day, but you can’t grow it in your garden. That may change in the future, but as of the current version of Slime Rancher 2 in Early Access, you’ll have to go hunting to feed your Flutter Slimes.

More Slime Rancher 2 guides:

Beginner’s Guide | How To Find All Slimes | All Islands Map Data Locations | Rainbow Fields Map Data | How To Unlock Ember Valley | How To Unlock Starlight Strand | How To Get The Jetpack | How To Solve Starlight Strand Stone Puzzles

Where To Find Moondew Nectar

Moondew Nectar is a unique food type — it isn’t a vegetable, fruit or meat. Most slimes won’t eat it. Only Flutter Slimes will consume nectar. Moondew Nectar can’t be grown in your gardens, so there’s no way to create a consistent supply. Basically, this makes farming Flutter Slimes impossible and makes them too dangerous to keep around your other slimes.

Still, you’ll need Flutter Plorts for research. To earn the Flutter Plorts you need, collect Moondew and feed it to the Flutter Slimes directly. Here’s where to find the nectar.

Moondew Nectar Location : Found in Starlight Strand at night . Large blue flowers will appear on trees and glow in the dark — this is where you can harvest Moondew Nectar. Only go to Starlight Strand at night to search.

: Found in at . Large blue flowers will appear on trees and — this is where you can harvest Moondew Nectar. Only go to Starlight Strand at night to search.

You can find lots of Moondew Nectar in the large area to the far-south of Starlight Strand, where many Flutter Slimes congregate. You’ll also find a Flutter Gordo in this area that will only consume nectar. Start saving up!

Moondew Nectar | Rundown Found only in Starlight Strand. Easier to spot at night. Collected from glowing blue flowers. These can appear anywhere. Trees, statues, rock walls, or just the ground. You’ll often find them on top of trees in the canopy. Found in areas where Flutter Slimes spawn. Can’t be grown in gardens. Has to be picked naturally.



That makes Nectar the most annoying food to find. If you don’t want a gang of angry Flutter Slimes wrecking your Conservatory, I recommend mixing them with Pink Slimes (or any other Slimes) so they’ll eat anything and continue to produce Flutter Plorts. That’s the safest way!