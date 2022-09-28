Slime Rancher 2: How To Prevent Tarr Slime Invasions

Tarr Slimes are the worst thing that can happen to your ranch in Slime Rancher 2. Once one Tarr Slime gets inside your Conservatory, they’ll eat up every slime in the vicinity — sucking them in and transforming them into another dangerous Tarr Slime. It spreads like a sickness, rapidly wiping out an entire farm’s worth of valuable slime buddies. If you’re unsure why Tarr Slimes keep appearing in your corals, we’ve got a few answers for you. There’s a way you can definitively prevent Tarr Slimes from spawning in your ranch. And it is pretty simple.

You’ll encounter Tarr Slimes in the environment sometimes, causing havoc and wrecking everything. Tarr Slimes are evil slimes with spooky faces and black goop grabbers — they’ll bite you when you grab them, so you have to be very careful when clearing the area. If you do get an infestation in your ranch, suck them up and eject them directly into a furnace or launch them into the slime sea. It’s the only way to be sure.

More Slime Rancher 2 guides:

Beginner’s Guide | How To Find All Slimes | All Islands Map Data Locations | Rainbow Fields Map Data | How To Unlock Ember Valley | How To Unlock Starlight Strand | How To Get The Jetpack | How To Solve Starlight Strand Stone Puzzles

How To Prevent Tarr Slimes

NOTE: You can permanently disable Tarr Slimes in the options! You can toggle this on / off any time.

Tarr Slimes are deadly slimes that spawn seemingly at random — they mostly appear at night in Rainbow Fields, and they’re more commonly found in area with many different types of slimes. There’s a good reason for that!

Tarr Slimes are deadly. A single Tarr Slime can wipe out an entire population of regular slimes. There’s no cure for Tarr Slimes after they spawn, and they’ll spread from one slime to the next. If a Tarr Slime spawns in your coral, they’ll very quickly take over. They deal damage with bites and consume / replace friendly slimes instantly.

Where To Tarr Slimes Come From?: Tarr Slimes spawn when a slime consumes more than two plorts. Plorts appear when a slime eats the right kind of food — if a slime consumes three plorts from three different slimes, there’s a high chance they’ll transform into a Tarr Slime.

When a slime consumes a plort from a slime other than itself, it will become a Largo — this larger slime is two slimes combined, with properties of both. These are perfectly safe. The trouble comes in when a third slime enters the mix.

How To Prevent Tarr Slimes From Spawning : To stop Tarr Slimes from eating all your hardwork on the farm, you need to create Slime Corals with no more than two types of slime . Separate your slimes in corals. Only put two types of slime in max. You need to make sure only two types of plort are spawning. So if you have Largo Slimes , you can only have one type of slime in your coral. Largo Slimes spawn plorts from both types of slimes in their combination.

: To stop Tarr Slimes from eating all your hardwork on the farm, you need to create Slime Corals with .

Essentially, keep your slimes separated. Don’t let more than two types of slimes mix. Don’t let multiple slimes wander the grounds of your conservatory. Keep them separated and in corals — and make sure your corals are only producing two plorts. If a third plort gets mixed into the group, you may spawn a Tarr Slime. Deadly!