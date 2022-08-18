Fortnite: Chapter 3 – How Versus Battle Challenges Work | Board Tips

Dragon Ball Z has come to Fortnite: Chapter 3. The island might never be the same. In addition to nimbus clouds and kamehameha beams, the bounty boards have been replaced with Versus Battle challenge boards. They work essentially the same way — find a versus board and you’ll be paired up with another player. They’ll be marked on your map, and you’ll have to hunt them down for a defeat. This is a big change from bounty boards. Both players have to opt-in to the challenge, so you’re never hunting a unwilling player just trying to escape. You have to want a fight if you’re putting your name down on the Versus Challenge board.

This isn’t just a fun activity that gives you bonus loot, it’s also a challenge. If you want a few tips to make completing the Versus Battle easier, we’ll share below. Naturally, all these tips work with bounty boards too. Another tidbit — for any quests that require you to complete Bounty Boards, Versus Boards will also count toward that completion.

How To Complete Versus Battle Challenges | Versus Board Guide

The Versus Board is temporary feature that replaces the Bounty Board during the on-going DBZ Event now. It works just like Bounty Boards with a DBZ twist. Two players opt-in to the challenge by interacting with a Versus Board — Versus Boards are located at any Bounty Board location — and you’ll have 5 minutes to track down and defeat your random opponent. The opponents are randomized, but you’ll only be matched with other players that have used the Versus Board.

The trickiest part of a challenge? Reaching the other player before the time limit runs out.

Ride a Rift. Rifts launch you back into the sky, allowing you to cross a lot of distance. You’ll find Rifts at any of the Seven Outposts. Multiple Rifts are found at these landmark locations — so if you’re planning on doing a Versus Battle, know where your closest Seven Outpost is located.

Get A Nimbus Cloud Mythic: The Nimbus Cloud allows you to fly in the sky. This rare Mythic item is rarely dropped from Dragon Ball Vending Machines, purchased from Bulma, or found in Capsule Corp. Drops. Purchases from Bulma (in her new island) and Vending Machines cost 250 bars each.

Or Enter Early: If you enter a Versus Battle very early, there will be more players and more chances that your target will get poached. In other words, another player can kill your target in the 5-minute time limit. Versus Battles still count as a win in your favor if someone else steals your target. And the earlier you grab a Versus, the better your chances that is exactly what happens.

Be aware — you have to be matched to another Versus Challenge opt-in player, so the red circle dot can be in a completely different, far-off location on your map. Unlike Bounties, both players are going to be ready for combat. You can get serious loot from the secret treasure vault here, or get yourself a kamehameha beam from Bulma or those Dragon Ball vending machines. Either way, the encounter is all up to you. Like anything in Fortnite, the best weapon and the best cover almost always wins. Load up with good loot before running headfirst into an ambush — and try not to stick your head out. You don’t want to get sniped by a massive energy beam.