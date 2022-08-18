Call Of Duty: Warzone And Vanguard Season 5 Roadmap And Trailer Revealed

The final season of Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard is fast approaching, with a new roadmap and reveal date for the game’s Season 5 having just been unveiled. The last slice of the action will get underway on August 24 and will provide players with a host of new gameplay to enjoy.

As the countdown until the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ticks on, players can enjoy one last drop of free game content for Warzone and Vanguard while they wait for the next interaction of the popular FPS to arrive in October. With Call of Duty: Warzone 2 rumoured to be reportedly coming in November, players will be no doubt focusing their time on enjoying the last of their adventures on the island of Caldera while they still can. Along with the reveal date comes a new cinematic trailer for Season 5 in Warzone and Vanguard, which you can check out right here to get an idea of what’s coming up next week.

Season 5 will be aptly-named “Last Stand” and will see players getting to grips with new weapons, new operations and operators, a new round-based zombies experience which will take players back to Egypt and a number of additional new features. The game will also be getting two new multiplayer maps.

With volcanic activity reaching its peak in the upcoming season in Warzone, players will need to be on their toes, quite literally, in order to avoid the environmental hazards that an overflowing volcano will bring to a battlefield. To complement this, both Caldera and Rebirth Island will be getting some dynamic and dramatic lighting enhancements to suit this new apocalyptic vibe. It’ll be up to players to decide if they want to save or sabotage Caldera in the new limited-time mode Operation: Last Call, which will show different outcomes based on the results of players’ matches. Point of interest Peak is also getting a bit of a volcanic makeover, with the location being expanded and transformed to suit the eruption of the island’s volcano.

There are also a number of new additions coming to Vanguard, not least of all the introduction of “The Archon,” a new and final round-based battle against Call of Duty’s epic zombies in the cursed deserts of Egypt. The game will also be getting a war-torn Times Square as a new map called “Beheaded” which will be playable at launch. Then later into the season, the “Fortress” multiplayer map will also be added to Vanguard.

It’s also been rumoured that Warzone and Vanguard‘s final crossover content will come in the form of a crossover with The Umbrella Academy, however, this has yet to be confirmed in any official capacity, so we’ll have to wait and see on that front. For the full details of everything coming in the Season 5 roadmap, be sure to check out the latest update over on the Call of Duty official blog.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard are available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Source