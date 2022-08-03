Hitman 3 Ambrose Island: How To Kill Both Targets With One Cannon | Two Birds Challenge

This has to be my favorite assassination method in Hitman 3. It might be my favorite method in the entire series. By using a very specific cannon, you can blast both targets at the same time — and escape without anyone knowing. This isn’t exactly a perfect method of execution. It is explosive, messy, and might kill some of the guards nearby. But it is still extremely funny and pulling it off unlocks the “Two Birds” challenge. If you’re looking to complete every weird challenge in Hitman 3, this is one worth tackling.

Double Assassination Trick | Hilarious Assassination Method

Follow these steps to unlock the [Two Birds] challenge.

Go here to find the treasure chest containing the [Cannonball] and [Gunpowder].

The Setup : Before getting started, you need a [ Cannonball ] and [ Bag of Gunpowder ]. You can find both in a hidden treasure chest. Enter the cave (leading into the Satellite Uplink Control Unit cave) from the north village docks. Enter the cave and turn right to find a small hidden beach. Look in the dead-end corner. Open the chest to collect the [ Cannonball ], [ Bag of Gunpowder ], and [ Pirate Disguise ].

Once you have the [Cannonball] and [Gunpowder], you can get started.

Two Birds | Challenge Guide

Yes, you can blow up both targets with a single cannon. You’ll need to setup the meeting at the Radio Tower, then sprint to the Ruins with the right equipment. If you move fast, you can blast all the bad guys at once.

Travel to the Radio Tower and flip the switch at the top to signal the meeting. You can access the Radio Tower from the back entrance — use the [ Bone Lockpick ] from the nearby beach or use the Pirate Outhouse Shortcut .

The Cannon is found at the Colonial Ruins here. Load the front of the cannon, then interact with the back to fire.

Sprint to the Ruins compound in the north of the map. Reach the upper Ruins proper — there’s a cannon facing directly south on the ruin ramparts.

compound in the north of the map. Reach the upper Ruins proper — there’s a cannon facing directly south on the ruin ramparts. If you sprint, you should arrive at the cannon while they’re still inside Farah’s Place. Load the [Cannonball] and [Bag of Gunpowder] into the front of the cannon and fire by interacting with the back.

Fire the cannon while both targets are in the meeting room, and they’re toast. Naturally, this isn’t a good way to score a Silent Assassin — the explosion causes a lot of collateral damage. But it is one of the funniest methods for taking out both targets at the same time.