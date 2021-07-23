Death’s Door: How To Upgrade Health & Magic | Crystal Shrine Locations

Shrines are surprisingly hard to find in Death’s Door. Vitality Crystals are basically the Heart Pieces of Death’s Door, working just like those collectibles in the Legend of Zelda series. You need to find four crystal shards to gain +1 HP. And in Death’s Door, where you can only survive four hits before you’re dead, those extra health points are a lifesaver. Too bad the shrines are ridiculously well hidden. You’ll have to search every corner of every map and solve some weird little puzzles to find them all.

Below, we’ve put together both types of shrines. There are Magic Shrines and Vitality Shrines, and you’ll never know which you’re going to find until you actually open them. If you’re looking for clues to find shrines on your own, you can also visit the Stranded Sailor — he’ll offer you a meal once you reach his boat. He’ll offer hints to help you find all the Shrines, but not necessarily all of them. If you want to upgrade your health and magic before the third Great Soul boss, this is where to find every Shrine.

More Death’s Door guides:

How To Get Every Weapon | How To Complete The Garden of Love Puzzle | Ceramic Manor Dungeon Guide | Inner Furnace Dungeon Guide & Grandma Boss | How To Get Crystal Hints | How To Upgrade The Flame Spell

All Vitality & Magic Crystal Locations | Shrines Guide

Shrines are hidden collectible locations where you’ll find Vitality Crystals or Magic Crystals. All Shrines are well-hidden, and usually require you to return to areas you’ve already explored to find them. There’s only a limited amount of shrines, and you’ll need to find four of each crystal type to upgrade. Finding four Vitality Crystals upgrades your maximum health, while finding four Magic Crystals upgrades your maximum magic charges.

Finding these crystals is absolutely essential, but you won’t be able to upgrade until you’ve unlocked at least the first spell. You won’t be able to actually increase your current magic / health level until at least clearing the second Great Soul. It takes a long time to get enough, but just one extra hit or magic attack is worth it.

Vitality Crystal #1: Lost Cemetery – Reach the long bridge where you first saw the Old Crow reaper, accessing from the Urn Witch / Stranded Sailor entrances. Cross the bridge and ride the lift down. Around the left corner of the elevator, there’s a hidden path to this crystal shard.

Magic Crystal #1: Urn Witch’s Estate – To the left of the entrance to the Ceramic Mansion, go to the gardens. Look carefully to spot a path through the hedges. If you follow it around, you’ll reach the left side of the mansion.

Vitality Crystal #2: Urn Witch’s Estate – Go to the “Garden of Life” area (right side near the Ceramic Mansion entrance) and light all four unlit braziers with the Flame Spell. A bridge will rise up in a cutscene. Go to the island and drop down to get this crystal.

Vitality Crystal #3: Mushroom Dungeon – From the far-left Free Soul room, there’s a cracked wall. Use the Bomb Spell to reach the room with three braziers. Light the top two then the bottom brazier to unlock the gate leading to this shrine.

Magic Crystal #2: Overgrown Ruins – Just north of the Forest Settlement, there’s a ruin passage. Just to the right of the glowing vine / vine bridge, there’s a hidden shrine in plain sight. If you approach it from the right angle, the camera will move to reveal it. To reach it, you need to drop down from the Forest Settlement.

Magic Crystal #3: Lost Cemetery – Go down the stairs from the entrance to the Stranded Sailor. Follow this path down to a cracked stone wall. Blast it open with the Bomb Spell, then defeat the knight inside to gain access to this crystal.

Magic Crystal #4: Ceramic Manor – In the bathroom (in the hallway with the bedroom / dance hall) you’ll find a dead end. You need to break two invisible vases. One is to the left of the bathtub, and the other is on the shelf up the ladder. Smash both and a hidden door will unlock in the bottom-left corner. Just go through the wall!

Vitality Crystal #4: Furnace Observation Rooms – In the room before reaching the Inner Furnace, you’ll reach a square platform with four bulls. Shoot an arrow at the upper-right bull that’s out of reach to make it come to you. Then you can follow the path to this crystal.

[Work-in-Progress: Check back soon for more shrine locations.]