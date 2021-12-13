No different from its last-gen versions, Minecraft’s world generation is randomly generated based on “seeds”. It’s an almost limitless game world based on intricate algorithms. By default, the game grabs the current system time as the basic input for the starting values of a world and runs with that. However those seeds can be influenced, they can be copied and pasted into Minecraft’s underlying code, and thus renders the players able to go and recreate worlds.
PC Gamers can check out: Best Minecraft Mods | Minecraft Adventure Maps | Minecraft Texture Packs
Minecraft forums, wikis and communities out on the web have started collecting some of the best and most interesting seeds that the game has to offer on the Xbox One. We’ve decided to collect some of the seeds and present them to you so you can use them to create a stunning world in Minecraft, should you choose.
The following selection of seeds is just a small sample of the countless worlds that the game can create on Minecraft for the Xbox One. With over 380 trillion unique and different worlds, the possibilities are endless.
More Minecraft Seeds on Gameranx:
- Best Minecraft 1.11.2 Seeds
- Best Minecraft PS4 Seeds
- Best Minecraft Pocket Edition Seeds
- Best Minecraft Xbox 360 Seeds
- Best Minecraft PS3 Seeds
- Best Minecraft PC Seeds
Best Minecraft Xbox One Seeds
[NOTE: To enter a seed, input the BOLDED seed titles listed below into the Seed Generator.]
Latest Seeds
-163496930
1.18 brings in some new content and if you’re wanting a seed that’s aimed more farming then this is for you. The seed puts players right into a village where you can start working at gathering those precious resources. Not to mention that the seed has a village above a stronghold. To get the exact coordinates to the stronghold, it’s available down below.
Stronghold
- 117,45,-936
Swamp Village
- 119,-986
Ocean Monument
- 90,-883
-1232605690
Here’s an interesting seed. This seed has a long village placed within a landmass stretched over a lake. It’s more of a solid line of ground with buildings and a farm placed within it. Then there’s a stronghold below the water depths. To make things even more aesthetically pleasing, surrounding the village are massive mountains. We’ll list out the coordinates of where to find this location in the map.
387,101,1255
-1231267014
Another seed that we came across is all about aesthetics. This seed’s focus is the village that’s nearby spawn. There’s a village that’s built up around a mountain and there’s a cave nearby. What you’ll find useful about this cave is that there is a spider spawner inside. The village makes for a great place to settle in right when you start the game.
1408425816
Here’s a seed if you’re wanting more of a water world kind of build. This level generates with a ton of islands scattered around. From there it’s purely all about trying to survive with the limited resources you have on the different islands. It’s a bit of a survival build as well since you’re having to deal with limited land and some scarce resources.
-2075578213
This is a glitched seed. These are the kind of seeds that provide something a bit more unusual whether it’s a ship merged into a biome or in this case a floating jungle temple. This temple is being held up by the top of its blocks by a mountain. It’s practically airborne and quite an unusual placement for these temples. To find where it’s located we’ll supply the coordinates below.
Floating Temple
-385,77,750
1669320484
Here’s another interesting glitched seed. This seed provides an endless lava ravine. It makes for an interesting setup to a build. Of course, if you’re building up a custom map you’ll want to be careful because it is quite easy to miss a jump and smash right into the lava. You’ll want to be extremely careful when maneuvering around the ravine.
-78688046
This is a seed that will toss players into the badlands. At spawn you’ll get a massive biome to explore but you might some oddities. For instance, there are several craters featured within the badlands and in some of those you’ll find pools of refreshing water. It’s almost like small little oasis that can make for some interesting custom builds. Still, you can venture further out and find other biomes but the real treat here is the badlands.
2079142724
Here’s a seed well worth checking into if you’re interested in biomes. It’s a simple seed with biomes being the focus here. In fact, right at spawn, you’re surrounded by all the different biomes which means there’s a good variation of resources you can obtain easily without having to travel very far.
-1929151380
Another solid seed was discovered which was full of different goodies throughout the map. This is one of the more full seeds available right now that you should be making use of.
Village W/ Blacksmith
- 56,47
- 59,125
- 81,-290
Outpost
- 51,69
Skeleton Spawner
- 27,62,68
Zombie Spawner
- 45,45,-1
- 146,48,168
Spider Spawner
- -120,13,124
999734201
Need a great seed that’s filled with blacksmiths, villages, and even some great starting locations for a speedrun then check into this one right here.
Lava
- 29,135
Abandoned Village
- 50,123
Nether Portal
- 294,-475
Village With Blacksmiths
- 503,-328
376166226
This particular seed held a world record speedrun which should allow players to beat the game in just minutes. Through the End Portal area you can obtain a bucket with water which means immediately having access to the Nether.
Abandoned Village
- 2168,69,30
Mob Spawner
- 2187,51,16
End Portal
- 2235,29,31
575901225
This seed is perfect for a spooky type of gameplay setup. Right at spawn you’re tossed into an abandoned village and directly next to the village is a Woodland Mansion. If you’re wanting to enjoy a haunted style mansion game run then this is the seed for you.
Pillager Outpost
- 342,74,204
Diamonds
- 35,12,35
Spawner
- -12,19,80
Village
- 441,70,97
Ravine
- -556,97,-59
2048971879
There’s a lot to enjoy about this seed. It’s got a ton of areas to explore and it’s relatively easy to stumble upon something but to get you started we noted a few highlights down below. However, what makes this seed great is that right from the start you spawn close to a village with a blacksmith and a stronghold. There’s even some exposed diamonds that can be found in a ravine not too far off as well.
Village
880,118 (Blacksmith)
- 626,145
Stronghold
- 880,27,119
Diamonds
- 636,12,52
-7864937408902018427
Looking for a survival island seed? This seed will produce several islands but the main island you’ll spawn at has something really unique. On the island you have a nice forest biome but there’s also a large Woodland Mansion. You don’t see that very often and it makes for an interesting survival island scenario. You’ll have some great loot and even a place to hideout at night.
-2109369554
This seed has pretty much everything. There’s diverse villages, outposts, monuments, biomes, temples and more. It’s one of the best seeds if you’re after a seed that has pretty much everything. The source for this seed can be found right here.
Desert Village
- 604, 63, -1193
- -325, 69, -1148
- Oak Village
- 110,67, 151
- 460, 66, -320
- 126, 62, -334
Savannah Village
- 239, 70, -1519
Abandoned Mineshaft
- 3900, 27, -478
- Jungle Temple
- 1302, 72, 832
- 1732, 66, 575
20080102
With the latest update you get some new Nether biomes to enjoy. If you’re after the new locations to see how they are or to get some inspiration on what to build next then this is the seed for you. It has all the latest biomes in one area.
Nether Portal
- -340,75,386
Warped Forest
- 37,76,-240
2004103968544575047
Here’s an interesting seed for those that are wanting a bit of a challenge. Uploaded online one user took on a speedrun challenge where the user managed to go through the game in just under four minutes. It’s been viewed millions of times and players are still jumping in to see just how fast they can compete the game. If you’re skilled at playing Minecraft and think you can beat his record of 3:59:71 then give this seed speedrun a shot.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.