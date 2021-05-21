Black Ops Cold War: Outbreak – How To Complete The New Easter Egg | Season 3.5 Guide

The Season 3.5 update for Black Ops Cold War brings a bunch of impressive changes to multiplayer — and especially to Outbreak. There’s now a fully-fledged Easter egg quest for dedicated players to complete. And this one is the real deal, with a new final boss, a whole new location to explore, and an ending cutscene that connects back to the overall Zombies storyline in Black Ops Cold War.

It doesn’t involve elaborate puzzles like other Easter eggs, but it’s still a daunting undertaking. The biggest challenge is just finding all the objectives. They spawn in different spots on each map, but we’ve got that accounted for thanks to the endless ingenuity of the Call of Duty Zombies community. There’s a lot you need to know before attempting to complete this Easter egg, so check out the step-by-step tutorials for each part in the full guide below.

For more Warzone Easter eggs, check out how to fight Orda, or how to fish.

More Zombies Firebase Z guides:

How To Turn On Power & Pack-A-Punch | Weapon Upgrade Guide | How To Unlock The Ray Gun Wonder Weapon (For Free) | How To Complete The Main Easter Egg Quest | Firebase Z Guide | Secret Song Easter Egg & Cassette Locations | Free Jugger-Nog Teddy Bear Easter Egg

Easter Egg Quest | Overview

The Easter Egg Quest is a special set of side-objectives you can complete on any Outbreak map. Before following these steps, check out these map references for locations. The Easter egg is the same on all maps, but the locations for each objective are different — none of the Easter egg objectives are marked on your map normally, so you’ll need these map references to easily locate each step.

Keep these references open for your chosen map as you go through the steps! All credit goes to u/TehPurplePanda for creating and sharing these reference maps.

Step #1: Activate The Radio

The Easter Egg quest begins on Round 3. On each map, there’s a Radio and three Signal Amplifiers — when you’re near the radio, you’ll hear a voice. Activate the radio and defeat the zombies that spawn until the “Unknown Signal” becomes static. Now, you need to go around the named location and activate all three Signal Amplifiers.

You have to use the Signal Amplifiers multiple times until they’re tuned to the correct frequencies. Sometimes as you’re cycling through the signals, zombies will spawn. You’ll have to defeat all the incoming zombies before you can continue cycling through the frequencies.

Properly set all three signal amplifiers, and then use the radio a second time to spawn the Beacon Listening Device. Collect it!

Step #2: Shoot The Monkeys

Go to the Beacon after acquiring the Listening Device. Now, a new selection will appear when you access the beacon with a telephone icon. Select the ‘Respond’ choice at the Beacon, then travel to the next map.

Samantha Maxis will tell you to search for marks left behind by Ravenov — these are the Monkey Bombs. There are four hidden Monkey Bombs on each map that you need to shoot. They’re very well hidden, so use the reference maps linked at the top to find them.

After shooting a Monkey Bomb (marked with an ‘M’) it will drop a Film Reel key item. Collect all four, then use the film reels on the Projector — there is one Projector on each map except for Ruka, so you’ll need to swap maps through the Beacon if you’re on Ruka for this step.

Step #3: The Underground Bunker

After completing the Projector step, you’ll need to advance another round. You’ll automatically travel to Ruka, and you’ll need to enter a bunker door leading to an elevator lift — the objective marker will show you where to go. After progressing to the next round, all steps will be marked with an objective. You’re locked into the Easter Egg quest and won’t be able to complete any other objectives at this point.

Lift The Lockdown: Once you enter the Missile Silo, rush up the stairs of Silo D, go left in the Control Room, drop down and use the terminal to disable the lockdown event.

After lifting the lockdown, you’ll need to find three launch keys.

Launch Key #1: From the Control Room, check Tunnel C and search the dead body at the end. The body transforms into a Red Mimic — kill it to find the key.

Launch Key #2 : Enter Silo B and go to the bottom floor. Between two terminals, find the red Aetherium Harvester device. Activate it and then search for purple aetherium crystals that spawn. They randomly appear everywhere in the underground. Collect 20 crystals then input them into the Aetherium Harvester. Clear out the zombies that spawn, then pick up the full Aetherium Cannister — take it to Silo D and find the giant purple jellyfish. Look for a spot with aetherium-like spectral grass on the stairwell. Stand on it and activate the Aetherium Field upgrade to fly into the jellyfish. While floating inside the jellyfish, hold down interact to collect the key.

: Enter and go to the bottom floor. Between two terminals, find the red device. Activate it and then search for purple aetherium crystals that spawn. They randomly appear everywhere in the underground. Collect 20 crystals then input them into the Aetherium Harvester. Clear out the zombies that spawn, then pick up the full Aetherium Cannister — take it to and find the giant purple jellyfish.

Launch Key #3 : Travel to Silo A and go to the bottom floor. Down one of the bottom floor tunnels, there’s a blue barrel with a small Essence Trap with a banana taped on it. Next, a find a glowing blue vent somewhere in Silo A. To catch it, throw the Essence Trap near the glowing blue vent. Stay far away, and an aetherium monkey will go for the banana baited Essence Trap. When the monkey leaves the vent, it will teleport onto the trap. Double-tap interact to activate the trap and capture it! Collect the trap to get your launch key.

: Travel to and go to the bottom floor. Down one of the bottom floor tunnels, there’s a blue barrel with a small with a banana taped on it. Next, a find a glowing blue vent somewhere in Silo A.

Now that you have all three Launch Keys, you need to activate all three Launch Consoles in Silo A, Silo B, and Silo D. The Launch Console is located somewhere in all three Silos, and you need to activate the next Launch Console within 30 seconds of the previous console. The order is randomized — so you’ll have to try each to figure out the launch order. You may need to activate the Launch Consoles in the order “A, B, D” or “D, A, B” or “B, D, A” and so on.

Activating all three Launch Consoles will initiate the final boss fight.

Step #4: The Final Boss

After initiating the launch sequence, you’ll need to go upstairs to the exit door. Using the door will begin the boss fight timer — you have 9 minutes to defeat Legion. Shoot the glowing spot on its chest to do damage as zombies spawn into the arena. Avoid the zombies and shoot it until it teleports away and spawns three orbs. Shoot the orbs (aiming to destroy one at a time, everyone in your team should aim for the same orb) — destroying an orb deals huge damage.

To defeat the boss in time, you need to destroy the orbs that spawn. It’s the only way to deal enough damage to Legion to destroy in in less than 9 minutes. Make sure your weapons are fully upgraded, and that you’ve got your damage buff Field Upgrades charged before activating the orb sequence. Destroy all the orbs, and you’ll be able to defeat the boss.

More Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War guides:

Die Maschine Easter Egg Guide | How To Complete Every Step | How To Unlock Pack-A-Punch & Upgrade Guns | Die Maschine Guide | How To Get The D.I.E. Shockwave Wonder Weapon | Die Maschine Guide | How To Upgrade To All 4 Wonder Weapon Variants | Die Maschine Guide