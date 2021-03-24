Doom Eternal: How To Farm XP & Gain Levels Ridiculously Quickly

Not everyone cares about earning XP in Doom Eternal. It’s kind of a fun side-project — and not exactly the main reason most of us play one of the most intense shooters available right now. You can level up and unlock some extra stuff, but it won’t earn you new weapons or mods or anything useful in-game. Still, sometimes we like earning levels just for the sake of it. And if you’re into making those numbers get bigger faster, some players have found an unbeatable method.

To earn XP fast, you need to own the Ancient Gods – Part 2 DLC. It only just released last week after a surprise announcement, and it’s about as brutally hard as these games get. The final boss, the Dark Lord, is an impressively challenging boss that can technically be fought forever thanks to his ability to steal health from the player. It’s the Dark Lord that’s the lynchpin of this whole scheme, so you’ll have to reach him before you can begin shamelessly farming. Here’s how it works.

Want to gain levels in Doom Eternal fast? Players are reporting earning +1 Level every time they enter the Dark Lord boss fight. The Dark Lord isn’t just the final boss — he’s in his very own level, so you don’t even need to replay the Immora level to fight him.

Load up The Dark Lord level — the fourth level in the Ancient Gods – Part 2 .

Skip the introductory cutscene.

Start the fight. You’ll get a notification that you’ve gained a level.

Pause and Exit To Main Menu .

. Start the level again. Repeat.

And that’s literally all it takes! Will this get fixed? Probably very soon — so enjoy it while it lasts.

