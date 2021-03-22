Doom Eternal: How To Kill All The New Ancient Gods DLC Monsters | Bestiary

The “Ancient Gods” DLC for Doom Eternal isn’t just more levels. You’ll also encounter all-new demonic enemies with their own unique powers and weaknesses. Some of these guys are a true pain — the Spirits are easily the deadliest new addition to the entire bestiary. Now that the DLC is concluded, we’re going to add to our existing bestiary and talk about each of these guys.

The new demons range from ambient, to fodder, to heavy — they all bring a twist to your usual combat encounters, and force you to use weapons and mods you might be neglecting otherwise. The Armored Barons add another annoying counter mechanic to your life. Riot Soldiers go nuts with miniguns and invulnerable shields. Blood Maykrs are heavy-duty alternates to their puny counterparts. Most of these guys are weird variants, and some come with totally unique weaknesses. We’re going through them all and breaking down what you need to know below.

Spirit: The most diabolical enemy in both DLC episodes. The Spirit is a transparent ghostly demon that inhabits any other demon, enhancing its abilities. A possessed demon is faster, stronger, and tougher. They’re the worst threat you’ll face in the game.

Weakness: The only way to kill these things is to destroy the host, then immediately use the Microwave Beam mod for the Plasma Rifle. It’s the only way to harm them. Always immediately use your Plasma Rifle to take these things out when they’re revealed!

Turret: A simple ambient monster. These turrets are like the tentacles — except they’re long range. They’ll pop out to shoot you, then hide when your crosshair points at them.

Weakness: To kill them quickly, use the Precision Bolt mod for the Heavy Cannon to quickly target and destroy them.

Blood Maykr: A special invulnerable Maykr. Similar to the other ambient enemies, but with deadly attacks. When it flies into the sky and prepares to strike, it will become vulnerable.

Weakness: Just like the regular Maykr Drones, use the Precision Bolt mod to instantly kill them with a headshot.

Whiplash Spectre: Invisible Whiplash.

Weakness: You can’t target them with the Lock-On Burst mod, so you’ll need to lay on damage with the Mobile Turret Minigun and drop double grenades.

Screecher Zombie: Purple zombie that temporarily buffs all monsters nearby when it is killed.

Weakness: A glory kill will stop this monster from buffing. Otherwise, when they’re around, use precision weapons and avoid splash damage. You really don’t want to set these guys off.

Armored Baron: Shoot his armor with the Plasma Rifle to destroy it, or shoot the mace when it flashes green with any weapon to destroy his armor instantly. The armor regenerates over time.

Weakness: The toughest enemy in the new DLC. The Armored Baron can be incredibly annoying — you need to move to long-range before it will attempt to attack you with it’s glowing mace hand. Wait for it to charge, then back off and use the Precision Bolt to smash his armor. Save your Sentinel Hammer or Ice Grenade to stun. Then use the deadly Ballista / Super Shotgun quickswap.

Stone Imp: A very tough cannon fodder imp that’s weak to the Combat Shotgun Full Auto Mod or the Sentinel Hammer. Kills with the Full Auto Mod will grant bonus Shotgun ammo.

Weakness: Like the description says, your best bet is the Full Auto mod for the Shotgun. Killing them will refill your shotgun ammo, so it’s always worthwhile.

Cursed Prowler: Green Prowlers that give you the Curse Effect. Curse makes you unable to dash, does damage over time, and disables lock-on weapons. While cursed, using Blood Punch on a Cursed Prowler will kill it instantly and remove the effect.

Weakness: One of the most annoying enemies in the game. Try to kill these guys before they can curse you — but they’re bound to get you before you even know they’re there. Swap to the minigun or ballista to deal long-range damage and double-jump to their location. If you’re close, use Blood Punch for an instakill.

Riot Soldier: Special minions with indestructible shields. The only way to harm them is to shoot behind the shields.

Weakness: Rocket Launcher with the Remote Detonate mod is very effective. Grenades are pretty good too! If you’re close, they’ll attempt a melee attack. That’s a perfect time to hit them with the Super Shotgun.

Demonic Trooper: Armored humanoid troopers of Immora that serve directly under the Dark Lord.

Weakness: None! These guys are a joke. One shot with any weapon kills them and drops ammo.

