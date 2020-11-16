Black Ops Cold War: All 10 Playable Retro Arcade Machines | Secret Locations Guide

Activision went above-and-beyond with the twisted campaign for Black Ops Cold War, and one of the bonuses you can unlock are 10 retro Activision games from the company’s distant past. They’re very simple games, so you only need a few buttons and a quick pop-up tutorial to play. Usually it’s just the directional inputs and a single button to shoot, jump, or whatever else these games want from you.

To unlock them permanently, you only need to find them once — then you can return and play at any time from the arcade machine in your safehouse. The safehouse has a secret room in the back that can be accessed with a hidden code. You can solve the puzzle, or just input the code [112263] and crack open the gate yourself.

Whenever you interact with an arcade machine, you’ll unlock the corresponding retro game to play in the secret room, in the back of the safehouse. You can play these games by reloading any safehouse chapter.

Pitfall II: Lost Caverns: CIA Safehouse E9 – Unlock the door with the code 112263 to access the arcade machine in your German safehouse. Using this arcade machine always unlocks Pitfall II.

Enduro: Brick In The Wall – Found in the backroom of the electronics store, before you sneak into Kraus’s apartment.

Barnstorming : Redlight, Greenlight – In the arcade when you first enter the training course area. Pitfall : Redlight, Greenlight – Also found in the arcade. River Raid : Redlight, Greenlight – In the same arcade. Grand Prix : Redlight, Greenlight – In the same arcade. Fishing Derby : Redlight, Greenlight – In the same arcade.

Boxing: Break On Through – Don’t listen to Adler during the mission. Reach the third reset, and follow the left path — it’s near the bridge, left of the zip-line. It’s on the cliff, making this one of the trickiest to find.

Kaboom!: Break On Through – After the third scenario, you’ll get stuck in the laboratory hallway. After getting an injection, the door will move as you get closer. Be on the lookout for a dark room on your left in the hall. Enter it and collect the arcade machine before moving on.

???: Break On Through – The final arcade machine is when you’re stuck in an infinite loop near the end of the mission. You’ll keep running in a circle — if you keep running in a loop, you’ll eventually find an open door with the last game.

