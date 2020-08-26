Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Trailer Revealed

Call of Duty fans has been waiting to see what the next main installment will hold. Each year we get a new Call of Duty game and while this year’s reveal took a bit more time to get out into the public, we finally got the reveal trailer today. As stated before, Call of Duty: Warzone is going to evolve with the latest Call of Duty video games announced. With this reveal, players that wanted to enjoy the trailer content first would have to log into Call of Duty: Warzone and participate in a series of tasks.

The gameplay changed up a bit in that the battle royale for teams presented players with a series of tasks to complete. This required eliminating a certain amount of opponents, finding particular items scattered across the map, and waiting for a duration of time to put players into the next phase. Ultimately, this challenge had players running for their lives to the stadium while a fleet of planes flew over, firing towards the ground which made the run quite intense for those participating.

In the end, what we got was a new reveal trailer for the game which showcased the premise. As the name suggests, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set during the Cold War of the 1980s. Players will be going through different iconic locations and fighting to keep their country safe from a devastating attack.

You can watch the latest trailer featured right above. Meanwhile, those that want to enjoy the game could go ahead and pre-order a copy through Call of Duty: Warzone. Meanwhile, the official launch date for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be available on the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms on November 13, 2020. Meanwhile, you can expect a port for next-generation platforms at a later date.









