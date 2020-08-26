SuperMassive Games Talk About the Changes Made to Little Hope; Full Details Here

Dan McDonald Senior Series Producer at Supermassive Games took to PlayStation Blog to discuss some of the changes and additions they made to their next upcoming standalone horror title — Little Hope.

The Dark Pictures Anthology has players experiencing new stories, characters, and worlds to explore, without having to play the other titles in the series (which is a nice touch). Man of Medan was the first game in the series, and now Little Hope is the second one. With the first game having some issues that players were complaining about, SuperMassive wanted to address them for the sequel.

Check out some of the highlighted changes down below:

we have also made some changes to the game mechanics based on community feedback. We always want to iterate on our games and certainly take all feedback seriously. So now in certain scenes we have given the player more control of the camera. Players will have 360-degree control of the camera giving them more visibility of their surrounding area and more opportunities to explore the environment.

We listened to feedback around Quick Time Events (QTEs) arriving too suddenly – now you will notice an icon appearing before a QTE which will give you time to prepare and give an indication as to the type of action your character will be trying to take.

Additionally, within some of the action scenes we have added in some dynamic character swapping – giving the player control over a couple of characters in quick succession, going back and forth between the two as the action intensifies. This leads to a heightened sense of drama and more agency for the player.

As with all The Dark Pictures games, your characters can live or die depending on the choices you make, and the story and outcomes you receive can change dramatically depending on the decisions you make in the game. This is also true in multiplayer — both players make decisions that impact the same story and change it for both of you. Sometimes you are together, sometimes apart in totally different scenes, but the actions either of you take will determine the fate of all the characters.

In related news, Bandai Namco has announced a new special edition of Little Hope, which will get collector’s very excited.

Exclusive to the Bandai Namco shop, Little Hope’s Special Bundle will come loaded with a copy of the game, 4-disc steelbook, and a neat prop from the game called ‘Mary’s Ragdoll’ (15CM). As mentioned above, this edition will be exclusive to the Bandai Namco Shop, so be sure to pre-order your copy before it sells out. Learn more about the Little Hope’s Special Bundle right here!

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope will release on Oct. 30, 2020, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. To hold you over, here are 10 minutes of never before seen footage of The Dark Pictures: Little Hope. Enjoy and remember to stay spooky!

source: PS Blog