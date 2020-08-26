Gotham Knights Will Feature A New Unique Storyline

WB Games Montreal has been working on a new game based within the Batman universe and we recently got a look at the title. During the DC Fandome event, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment was able to showcase their project, Gotham Knights. This title is an action RPG that doesn’t necessarily follow Batman. Instead, this game follows the Batman family and today we’re finding out today that the game won’t feature a storyline that has already been told.

Speaking with Gamesradar, senior producer for the upcoming title, Fleur Marty, explains that this title coming out next year will feature a completely original story. The trailer showcased that Batman has been killed and it’s up to the likes of Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Bat Girl, to keep the citizens of Gotham safe from the nefarious enemies that deem to create chaos. It’s an interesting game as we’ve normally been focused on taking the role of the Dark Knight himself as he ventures out to stop some of his most memorable villains’ plot to take control of Gotham City.

While this game will apparently feature a brand new original storyline, it does look like the studio did tap into other established storylines featured from DC Comics in order to get some inspiration for their work. Seemingly the most obvious that fans took to was the Court of Owls storyline which was a slightly newer storyline in general for the Batman franchise. This kicked off in 2011 when Scott Snyder was writing the Batman comic.

Having a new storyline should give the development team a little more freedom to make a storyline that’s not only familiar for the comic book readers but new to those that have not dabbled into The New 52 Batman series. What changes or how much of the inspiration came from the Court of Owls storyline remains to be seen, but we’ll get our answer next year. Gotham Knights are slated to hit the marketplace sometime in 2021 for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and lastly the Xbox Series X.









