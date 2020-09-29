Spelunky 2: How To Improve Performance On PC | Steam Fixes Guide

Spelunky 2 is finally out on PC, and you can grab it on Steam right here. Spelunky 2 is the highly-rated sequel to the extremely popular original rogue-like that’s all about dying over and over again.

The game is even harder this time around, as you explore a vast randomly-generated 2D dungeon filled with traps. You don’t get permanent upgrades — you just have to learn how to avoid every enemy and danger as you progress to the bottom.

And performance is a key part of that. Even powerful computers are chugging in Spelunky 2, and there’s a few simple ways you can improve your performance before more patches arrive.

How To Improve Performances | Stuttering Fixes

If you’re experience constant stuttering or poor performance, try these quick fixes to improve FPS.

  • Go to Settings and switch to Windowed Borderless mode.
  • Lower settings for Reduced Lighting and Distortion Effects. This drastically improves performance in certain areas.
  • Close any tabs in Firefox / Chrome / Web Browsers.
  • If all else fails, lower the Resolution.

Running the game in Windowed seems to exponentially increase performance. With Windowed Borderless, the game will appear fullscreen.

The biggest problems for low-tier PCs and laptops seem to be dark stages, ghosts, Volcana, and other high-effects areas. Make sure to lower lighting and distortion effects in the settings menu first. This will improve your performance by a lot.