Spelunky 2: How To Improve Performance On PC | Steam Fixes Guide

Spelunky 2 is finally out on PC, and you can grab it on Steam right here. Spelunky 2 is the highly-rated sequel to the extremely popular original rogue-like that’s all about dying over and over again.

The game is even harder this time around, as you explore a vast randomly-generated 2D dungeon filled with traps. You don’t get permanent upgrades — you just have to learn how to avoid every enemy and danger as you progress to the bottom.

And performance is a key part of that. Even powerful computers are chugging in Spelunky 2, and there’s a few simple ways you can improve your performance before more patches arrive.

How To Improve Performances | Stuttering Fixes

If you’re experience constant stuttering or poor performance, try these quick fixes to improve FPS.

Go to Settings and switch to Windowed Borderless mode.

Lower settings for Reduced Lighting and Distortion Effects. This drastically improves performance in certain areas.

Close any tabs in Firefox / Chrome / Web Browsers.

If all else fails, lower the Resolution.

Running the game in Windowed seems to exponentially increase performance. With Windowed Borderless, the game will appear fullscreen.

The biggest problems for low-tier PCs and laptops seem to be dark stages, ghosts, Volcana, and other high-effects areas. Make sure to lower lighting and distortion effects in the settings menu first. This will improve your performance by a lot.