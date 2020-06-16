Xbox Series X: All Games Optimized & Upgraded With Smart Delivery | Full List

The Xbox Series X, the upcoming next generation of Microsoft’s series of consoles, has promised some pretty serious backwards compatibility. The company has promised perfect backwards compatibility, going all the way back to the original Xbox — that’s three previous generations of consoles you’ll be able to play on a single machine. That’s exciting for fans of old games like me, and there’s more to be excited about.

The new ‘Smart Delivery’ program allows developers to release their games on both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X — if the game creators opt into the program, you’ll be able to play your Xbox One games on the Xbox Series X with better performance, graphics, and any other features exclusive to the Series X. Basically, your Xbox One games will become Xbox Series X games for free, and there’s a small but growing list of titles we know will ship with this very nice feature.

An article on Xbox Wire reveals a partial list of all the games planned for the Smart Delivery system. There will be more, and I’ll try to keep a running list of everything available below.

Xbox One Games Optimized On Xbox Series X | Smart Delivery Games List

The ‘Smart Delivery’ program for the Xbox Series X allows you to download a free update for your Xbox One games that enhances and optimizes those games for the Xbox Series X — essentially, your Xbox One game will become an Xbox Series X game.

This is a partial list of games, and more games can be added depending on developer support for the program. We’ll update the list to include any new inclusions.

[The] Ascent

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Call of the Sea

Chorus

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

DiRT 5

Gears 5

Halo Infinite

Metal: Hellslinger

Second Extinction

Scarlet Nexus

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

To put it simply, if you purchase these Xbox One games, you’ll be able to play the Xbox Series X version for free with an optional download. All Xbox One games are planned to work on the Xbox Series X, so these updates will just enhance and optimize games to run better and look better on the Series X.