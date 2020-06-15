Xbox Series X Smart Delivery Gets Upbeat Trailer Showcasing Crossover Titles

Microsoft has premiered a brand new trailer showcasing the titles including in the ‘Smart Delivery’ functionality.

Check out the new trailer down below:

The trailer is upbeat and jumps right to the point, Smart Delivery functionality. The trailer quickly highlights a slew of titles that will be using this new technology to transfer over to the Xbox Series X. Titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Dirt 5, and Scarlet Nexus stand out, however, there are tons of titles crossing over with the Smart Delivery function.

Microsoft has released two new tech demos for the Xbox Series X and showcases the nifty features the console will have. First is the console’s ‘Quick Resume‘ feature and the second is the impressive loading times. Lastly, Microsoft is scheduled to premiere first-party titles at a gaming event on July 12, 2020. The event is expected to premiere a ton of exciting and new titles.

Xbox Series X releases this holiday and will adopt a slew of cutting edge technology including 12 teraflops, smart delivery, and quick resume feature.

Source: Microsoft Youtube