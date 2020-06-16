Ziggurat Interactive Now Owns BloodRyane Among Other Dormant IPs

There have been a ton of classic video game titles that get left behind. For one reason or another, these dormant IPs may never get a chance to new life for not only veteran fans but newcomers to the franchise. One company is looking to change that around and that’s Ziggurat Interactive, a company that has been going around and purchasing old IPs to give a chance in not only remakes but remastered editions as well. This could even spark an interest in bringing out a new installment to some of these games although only time will tell.

If you’re a fan of Majesco then you may be wondering what might happen to some of those IPs the studio owned when the company became defunct in 2016. Today we’re finding out that a few of those IPs were purchased by Ziggurat Interactive, who has managed to secure at least one heavy hitter from years ago, BloodRayne. The vampire action game got its start back in 2002 and since then only had three installments total with the last being a download-only sidescrolling title known as BloodRanye: Betrayal. This IP even sparked several comic books along with a cinematic film series.

However, it’s been dormant for years until Ziggurat Interactive purchased the IP and has started working with the original development studio behind BloodRyane. Apparently, Terminal Reality, the developers behind the 2002 release will be making a remastered edition for the PC platform. However, the team behind Ziggurat Interactive is exploring other means to expand on the IP so we could see a new installment or even a reboot.

Regardless, this is not the only IP purchased. Instead, Ziggurat Interactive also purchased the rights for Advent Rising, Blaze’s Hell along with Flip’s Twisted World. How successful BloodRyane will be with these remastered editions and remakes may spark the interest in what other IPs Ziggurat Interactive also picks up next for fans.

