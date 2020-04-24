Final Fantasy 7 Remake: How To Unlock All 3 Side-Quests In Chapter 9 | ‘Best In The Business’ Trophy Guide

Chapter 9 is all about those dresses. In Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you’ll get a chance to relive Cloud’s crossdressing infiltration of Don Corneo’s Mansion. What might be a problematic scene for modern audiences has (mostly) been cleaned up, and you’ll face a bevy of different choices, options, and alternative selections. This chapter is full of mysterious triggers, and depending on your choices, you’ll earn one (or more) different side-quests.

That’s right, there are three alternative side-quests in Chapter 9 — and you can only get one (or two) per playthrough. Depending on how you answer questions, who you visit, and other hidden triggers, you’ll unlock one of three specific quests. I’ve been testing this weird game for a week, and I’ve discovered (probably) the options you absolutely have to select to unlock each of these quests. You’ll need to get all three quests to unlock the ‘Best In The Business’ trophy.

How To Unlock All 3 Hidden Side-Quests In Chapter 9 | ‘Best In The Business’ Trophy Guide

There are three side-quests you can unlock in Chapter 9. Depending on your choices, you’ll get 1 side-quest each playthrough. You’ll need to play through this chapter a minimum of 3 times to get all 3 side-quests.

The side-quests will always appear after completing the Colosseum and defeating the Hell House. You’ll have to fulfill specific requirements for each side-quest. Below, I’ll list all the requirements for unlocking each of the three side-quests.

NOTE: There are two other side-quests you can unlock in this chapter. If you follow the steps for “Shears’ Counterattack” you will always unlock the “The Price of Thievery” and “Burning Thighs.“

Shears’ Counterattack | Side-Quest Unlock Guide

To unlock the ‘Shears’ Counterattack’ in Chapter 9, complete the following steps. The quest appears after defeating the Hell House boss in the Colosseum.

Before entering Wall Market, you’ll talk to the Chocobo Handler about Tifa — select: “ She’s great at handling the books. “

“ To the left of the Wall Market entrance, there’s a hotel barker. Ignore him — you don’t need to talk to him or the man in the hotel lobby.

Meet with Sam the Chocobo Handler. He’ll ask you to call a coin flip — select: “ Heads. ” or “ Tails. ” (It may not matter what you select.)

” or “ ” (It may not matter what you select.) Two side-quests will become available after completing the Coliseum. Complete ‘ The Price of Thievery ‘ side-quest. This quest sends you to the tunnel to fight the bandit trio. Complete the ‘ Burning Thighs ‘ mini-side-quest. The quest is located in the gym. Talk to the trainer, and complete the first step. You don’t need to win all levels of the mini-game. Just the first step!



Complete the Corneo’s Colosseum primary quest to unlock the quest. Find the quest giver at the Clothing Store in the center of town.

The Party Never Stops | Side-Quest Unlock Guide

To unlock ‘The Party Never Stops’ in Chapter 9, complete the following steps. The quest appears after defeating the Hell House boss in the Colosseum.

Before entering Wall Market, you’ll talk to the Chocobo Handler about Tifa — select: “ She’s in great shape. “

“ To the left of the Wall Market entrance, there’s a hotel barker. Talk to him — select: “ How much? “

“ Enter the hotel and talk to the man in the lobby — select: “ Yes. “

“ Complete the Johnny Encounter in Wall Market. He’s located outside Corneo’s Mansion — select: “ Yeah. “

“ Talk to the three goons at the Corneo Mansion entrance to continue the primary quest.

Meet with Sam the Chocobo Handler. He’ll ask you to call a coin flip — select: “ No deal. ” (It may not matter what you select.)

” (It may not matter what you select.) Next, visit Madame M’s Massage Parlor — select: “ Poor Man’s Course — 100 Gil. ” (It may not matter what you select.)

” (It may not matter what you select.) After the massage, Aerith will ask your opinion on her outfit — select: “It’s alright.“

Complete the Corneo’s Colosseum primary quest to unlock the quest. Find the quest giver at the Clothing Store in the center of town.

A Dynamite Body | Side-Quest Unlock Guide

To unlock the ‘A Dynamite Body’ in Chapter 9, complete the following steps. The quest appears after defeating the Hell House boss in the Colosseum.

Complete the ‘ Burning Thighs ‘ mini-side-quest. The quest is located in the gym. Talk to the trainer, and complete the first step. You don’t need to win all levels of the mini-game. Just the first step!

‘ mini-side-quest. The quest is located in the gym. Talk to the trainer, and complete the first step. You don’t need to win all levels of the mini-game. Just the first step! Complete the side-quest ‘The Party Never Stops.” Check the guide above for details on how to get this easy-to-miss side-quest.

You’ll get this quest from Sam, the Chocobo Handler at the front gate. You’ll earn the valuable Arcane Scepter from this quest!