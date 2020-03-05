Division 2: Warlords of New York – How To Get Every Expansion Exotic | Exotics Guide

There’s a ton of new Exotics to collect in the ‘Warlords of New York’ expansion for The Division 2 — new Exotics to find, and new ways to find your old favorites. While we aren’t going into the hidden Exotic Quests for this new era of loot, we can share the drop chances for your new favorite pieces of gear. Exotics went through a lot of changes in Gear 2.0, and they’re still worth grinding to find.

The Gear 2.0 system completely revamps Exotics. Instead of featuring three complicated talents, each Exotic has one major talent that it does very well. Every piece of Exotic gear has been rebalanced, and you’ll want to farm for your old favorites again to unlock the best versions at Level 30 and above.

The exotics listed here were compiled by Discord User Ahmad #0001 and shared by Reddit User u/Hurinzor — all thanks go to them!

Acosta’s Go-Bag: 3% Drop Chance from Any Faction Crate.

Bighorn: 5% Drop Chance from Any Legendary Mission / Stronghold.

Bullet King: 1% (Normal) / 3% (Hard) / 5% (Challenging) / 7% (Heroic) Drop Chance from Any Rikers Mission.

Coyote Mask: Rank 35 Reward (Season 1).

Imperial Dynasty: 1% (Normal) / 3% (Hard) / 5% (Challenging) / 7% (Heroic) Drop Chance from Any Cleaners Mission.

Lady Death: 3% Drop Chance From Deck of 22 World Boss (New York).

Ninjabike Messenger Kneepads: 3% Drop Chance in Dark Zones.

Tardigrade Armor System: 1% (Normal) / 3% (Hard) / 5% (Challenging) / 7% (Heroic) Drop Chance from Any True Sons Mission.

Difficulty-Dependent Exotic Drops

The following Exotics have a 8% chance to drop from any Invaded / Heroic missions or strongholds, and a 10% chance to drop from any Legendary missions or strongholds.

BTSU Gloves

Chameleon

Chatterbox

Diamondback

Dodge City Gunslinger Holster

Liberty

Merciless

Nemesis

Pestilence

Sawyer’s Kneepads

Sweet Dreams

