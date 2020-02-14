Pokémon Sword & Shield: How To Unlock Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle | Gen 1 Starter Guide

The original trio of Pokémon — the Generation 1 Starters — are finally available in Pokemon Sword & Shield. Charmander and their evolutions were already included in the base game, but now it’s possible to get Bulbasaur, Charmander, and even a bonus Pichu thanks to Pokémon Home. The new service normally just allows you to transfer Pokémon from one game to another — but in this case, you’ll be able to unlock these Pokémon, even if you don’t have them in any other game.

It’s all about where you sign-in, and how you complete ‘challenges’. I’ll explain everything you need to know in the quick guide below. Now, if you’re curious about Pokémon Home, there’s a load of new changes the service brings to Pokémon Sword & Shield — here’s a list of all 35 brand new transfer-only species you can play with in Pokémon Sword & Shield. There are also hidden Legendary Items you can now collect to customize some of the best Pokémon further.

To claim new Mystery Gift Pokémon, you’ll need to download and setup an account for Pokémon Home on Mobile devices. These Pokémon are totally playable in Pokémon Sword & Shield, despite not being available in the main-game — only Charmander can be captured normally in the Galar Region for now.

You can download Pokémon Home here: iOS | Android

When you login to Pokémon Home for the first time on Mobile Devices — not on the Nintendo Switch — Professor Grand Oak will give you one of three Pokémon. You can pick one of the three Generation 1 Starters to Transfer to your collection, and they’re all playable in Sword & Shield.

How To Get A Free Gen 1 Starter Pokémon : Login to the Pokémon Home app on Mobile Devices for the first time, and Professor Grand Oak will give you a choice of three Pokémon: Bulbasaur Charmander Squirtle

You can only pick one, but all three can fully evolve into their 2nd and 3rd forms. If you have Pokémon Sun & Moon, all three starters from that game (Rowlet, Litten, Popplio) can also be transferred to Pokémon Sword & Shield and played there, but you won’t earn them as rewards.

You can also earn a bonus Pichu through Pokémon Home. Pichu can be captured in Pokémon Sword & Shield, so getting a free one isn’t exactly high-priority for collectors, but if you’re a Pokemaniac, you’re likely to unlock one just while using Pokémon Home.

How To Get Mystery Gift Pichu: Complete any ‘Challenge’ in Pokémon Home to earn a Pichu. Just one challenge is all you need to complete.

The Gen 1 Starters are just another nostalgic reason why you’ll want to download Pokémon Home — along with all the other Pokémon (and forms) that are only available on Pokémon Sword & Shield through transfers. If you’re missing some of your favorites, Pokémon Home might be what you need.