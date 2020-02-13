Pokémon Sword & Shield: All The New Pokémon You Can Get With Home | Transfer Pokémon Guide

Pokémon Home just increased the Pokémon Sword & Shield Pokedex by 35. Loads of previously missing-in-action Pokémon, including fan-favorites like Bulbasaur, are finally attainable in the first mainline Pokémon game on the Nintendo Switch via transfer. Pokémon Home functionality makes transferring Pokémon easy, and while more old-school Pokémon are promised to arrive with the two DLC expansions, it’s possible to transfer (and play with) these 35 right now.

You can now get all three Alolan Starters, Mew (and Mewtwo) and even a creature that isn’t a Pokémon — yup, you can get Necrozma. Other Pokémon you can obtain are alternate forms, and loads of unique hat-wearing Pikachu. You can also obtain any non-Galarian forms of Pokémon currently in the Sword & Shield Pokedex — including the likes of Vulpix, Weezing, Farfetch’d, and more.

Check out all the Pokémon you can transfer and actually use that were previously (mostly) impossible to get in Pokémon Sword & Shield.

All the following Pokémon can’t be caught anywhere in Galar — they’re exclusive Transfer-Only Pokémon. While almost all Pokémon can be transferred into Pokémon Home, only these 35 non-Galar Pokedex Pokémon can be played in Sword & Shield.

*: These Pokémon are not previously unavailable species — Pokémon marked with an asterisk (*) are alternate forms you can now transfer into Pokémon Sword & Shield. Some Pokémon are Galar-Region Only forms, and you can now access Alolan or their regular forms.