Astro Bot: Where To Find All Secret Level Exits

There are more levels you’re missing in Astro Bot if you don’t find all the secret level exits. After finishing the game and saving your precious PS5, you’ll be able to return to any level in the galaxy to replay and explore. On each world, you’ll see portal symbols that show how many secret levels there are to find. We’re going to break down where to find every single one of these bonus stages.

For more Astro Bot fun, check out how to get all the puzzle pieces and artifact locations in Astro’s Playroom — that’s the tiny version of this game included with every PS5. Check out how to get them all in Memory Meadow, SSD Speedway, Cooling Springs and GPU Jungle.

All Secret Level Exits | Tentacle System

Go-Go Archipelago: After destroying the giant pirate skeleton robot, you’ll drop onto a deserted island with the normal exit straight ahead. Turn right and spin-attack underneath one of the claw hands to enter an underground chamber. Pull on the wires to unlock the secret exit.

TRENDING Rumor: GTA 6 Internally Delayed To 2026, Jason Schreier Cannot Confirm Or Deny (Yet) There’s a sizzling rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 that people really don’t want to be true. Read More

Unlocks the Light Bulb Limbo secret level.

Downsize Surprise: Once you find the frog robot you can activate by blowing on your controller, start the bubble blower and ride on the bubbles. Remain tiny and ride the bubbles to the tree branches where the caged bot is located. Jump onto the branches and find the red button — activate it to make the secret exit appear.

Unlocks the Boxel Bust-Up secret level.

All Secret Level Exits | Gorilla Nebula

Az-Tech Trail: Near the end of the level, you’ll reach a large wall with four burning torches. To progress toward the normal exit, pull the beetle bot and bounce on it to reach the area to the right. Instead of doing that, punch the torches to put them out. Put out all four torches to open the gate to the secret exit.

Unlocks the Fan Club secret level.

Creamy Canyon: Progress until you reach an area covered in sprinkles with a pig robot — you’ll need to throw this pig at the ice wall to progress further. Instead of going that way, turn around and throw the pig at the ice block with a puzzle piece inside. Break the ice, then use the beetle robot to bounce up to the high platform. Collect the piece then spin-attack to drop into a special chamber. The secret exit is below.

Unlocks the Funky Fungi secret level.

All Secret Level Exits | Camo Cosmos

Heiroglitch Pyramid: At the level exit, jump onto the platform to the right with the cascading fall of jewels and precious gems. There’s a hidden jump pad in the floor you can barely see behind the treasure. Use it to launch up and activate the rune wall. You’ll need to activate multiple in a row on a time limit to reach the secret exit.

Unlocks the Rocket Pull Power! secret level.

Balloon Breeze: After your Big Brother robot appears and gives you the balloon powerup, turn around and push the jump pad beetle toward the floating platform you can spot in the opposite direction. Jump up and turn into a balloon to float to the platform covered in flower pedals. Clear them out and use the flower switch to make a new island appear. Cut down the bamboo to reach the secret level exit.

Unlocks the Danger Dojo secret level.

All Secret Level Exits | Serpent Starway

Bathhouse Battle: Entering the courtyard with the water pool in the center and a wall of sponges you can splash to the right, splash the sponges and climb the new stairs to the rooftops. Nearby, there’s another pool you can use to grow huge — go left and jump across to the island with the red arch and cherry blossom tree. Jump on the tree (You might not think you can, but you can.) and put out the chimney. Jump inside when the fire is out to find the secret exit.

Unlocks the Furnace Fever secret level.

Free Big Brother!: Right at the start of the stage, turn around and find the wall with two yellow-stripe pillars. There’s a yellow alien with an electric guitar guarding the area. Stand on the yellow pillars and bait the alien into zapping both of them. Electrify both to open the door to the secret exit.

Unlocks Ghouls and Bots secret level.

All Secret Level Exits | Feather Cluster

Djinny of the Lamp: Defeat the Djinny boss and reach the end of the level, but don’t use the normal exit. Instead, climb up the ruins to a pot. Smash it to see that there’s a hidden invisible bridge. The bridge appears over the glowing runs etched in the floor below. Jump across to a rocky ledge and unfurl the magic carpet. It will take you up to the level exit.

Unlocks the High-Suction Hero secret level.

Frozen Meal: Later in the level, at the presentation stage near the giant snowman in the distance, there are two penguins holding a snowball. Push it through the snow until it grows big enough to help Astro Bot reach the top of the ledge to the left of the stage. Suck up the ice cube wall to reach the secret exit.

Unlocks the Turtles in the Trash secret level.

And that’s how to access all the secret levels in Astro Bot! Now there’s no reason not to 100% one of the best games of 2024.