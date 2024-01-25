Skull and Bones Devs Highlight Endgame & Year 1 Roadmap

Skull and Bones has been a game that continued to miss its intended release date. For some fans, it felt like this project was doomed to be stuck in development hell. But we’re finally inching closer to its official release date. Furthermore, marketing has continued to ramp up, highlighting the game and its launch this February. While there’s always the possibility of it being delayed yet again, we’re at least getting a new trailer today that highlights what we can expect for the title during its first year in the marketplace.

In the latest video, the developers are offering some insight into what you can expect outside of just the base game experience. For instance, there are seasonal events that will take place. A new powerful rival will appear, along with additional gear that you can acquire for your crew and ship. That will help you gain the edge of the new enemies that will be sailing the high seas. While we’ll have to wait to see more about season one, there are some additional insights for players who finish the game and are looking for a reason to join back into the fold.

The endgame looks to be all about focusing on your empire. You’ll build up a crew and slowly take over illegal manufacturing facilities. It’s a battle not only to acquire these facilities but also to ensure that they are prepped and make you money automatically. Beyond that, it’s also a fight to ensure you’re staying on top with new rivals seeking your demise. Of course, between the seasonal content, there are some limited-time events and world events that you can take part in. That should give you a bit more content between the main season drops.

With that said, if you’re unfamiliar with Skull and Bones, this is an upcoming action-adventure game from Ubisoft. It’s a title that we’ve actually seen all the way back during E3 2017. But since then, the developers have continued to delay the game and rework the project. Players are stepping into the golden age of piracy, where you’ll step into a world as a pirate looking to make a name for themselves. Build up your crew and ship as you take to the open seas in search of treasure. Currently, the game is slated to launch on February 16, 2024. You can find the game available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms when it is released. In the meantime, you can view the latest trailer mentioned in the video we have embedded below.