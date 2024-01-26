Fans Want Tifa In Tekken 8, Harada Responds!

While it might be hard to track down when exactly it started, we’re honestly sure ourselves, the idea of characters from another gaming franchise “crossing over” into another series has been going on for decades. The appeal of these crossovers is obvious. First, they give players the chance to play as characters they wouldn’t get to play as regularly, and two, they can create awareness of other brands, titles, series, etc. That’s why so many fighting game franchises love having these kinds of crossovers. It’s free hype, and many expect Tekken 8 to join that legacy. After all, the last entry in the franchise had several 3rd party characters appear.

So who could show up? The list is longer than you might imagine, and fans have been making themselves VERY clear about who they want. You see, the man behind Tekken 8, Harada, posted a picture of a booth featuring both his fighting game franchise and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. When gamers saw that, they took the chance to make their pitch for a certain “hard-hitting epic woman” to show up in the franchise:

Tifa in tekken 8 please harada-san ❤️ i know the rule that we dont ask for … but this is an exception ❤️ pic.twitter.com/C1yGtn0Buq — Waleed Alsultan (@alsultan_waleed) January 25, 2024

Yep, they want Tifa Lockhart, and when you think about it, it makes a ton of sense why she would not just fit in that world but how this could benefit both Bandai Namco and Square Enix.

First and foremost, those who fight for the “King of Iron Fist” crown tend to be more physical and martial arts-style fighters versus always having projectiles and weapons. Tifa is a bare-knuckle brawler who does everything from punches, jabs, uppercuts, flurries, kicks, etc. So her fighting style perfectly matches what the gaming universe already has, and you can style “add some flair” via her Limit Break abilities.

Second, with the Bandai Namco title out and the Square Enix title releasing at the end of February, the timing is perfect for a crossover, and it could elevate the sales of both titles! So, what did Harada say about this? Well…

We all know she is attractive and I understand that.

But as yet we have not decided anything about guest characters etc. https://t.co/dkuMm1pnGG — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) January 26, 2024

Yeah, we’re not sure how to take that. Yes, Tifa is a beautiful woman, but that’s not why people are asking for her to be in the game, Harada! She’s a loyal, kind, and determined woman who will be there for her friends and her planet when called upon. There’s a reason, beyond her beauty, that fans have “resonated” with Tifa over the years, and her fighting spirit is one of them.

But, it could be Harada and others have “different plans” on who to bring into the game. We at least know it won’t be Noctis this time around.