Tekken 8 Trophy / Achievement List Revealed

You will end up playing everything in the game to get all of these.

The trophy / achievement list for Tekken 8 has come out prior to release.

For Tekken 8, which has an extensive Arcade Quest mode, having trophies and achievements may not really be necessary. While it uses its own system, the mode has structured a series of tutorials to give you the same sense of accomplishment, as you learn and master one skill after another.

The idea of achievements started with the Xbox 360 Gamerscore system when it launched in 2005, so it’s nearing 20 years since it became a part of video games. There are gamers who grew up on games that had trophy and achievement systems, so it could feel weird for them to be playing a game without them.

You can see below that these trophies and achievements are spread across different modes, and will also encourage you to finish those modes. So those gamers who love chasing these will end up playing everything in the game.

Tekken 8 is releasing on January 26, 2024, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and on Windows via Steam. As shared by GameRant, you can read the list below.

A fight is about survival – Acquired all trophies (Platinum)

– Acquired all trophies (Platinum) Hope – Finished Chapter 15 of The Dark Awakens with Jin Kazama victorious (Gold)

– Finished Chapter 15 of The Dark Awakens with Jin Kazama victorious (Gold) Despair – Finished Chapter 15 of The Dark Awakens with Kazuya Mishima victorious (Gold)

– Finished Chapter 15 of The Dark Awakens with Kazuya Mishima victorious (Gold) Get ready for the next battle! – Finished Arcade Quest (Gold)

– Finished Arcade Quest (Gold) Power isn’t everything – Finished 10 Character Episode stories (Silver)

– Finished 10 Character Episode stories (Silver) A new star rising in the world of TEKKEN! – Won the Arcade Quest Kobushi Dojo Tournament (Silver)

– Won the Arcade Quest Kobushi Dojo Tournament (Silver) Godfather – Defeated Harada_TEKKEN in Super Ghost Battle (Silver)

– Defeated Harada_TEKKEN in Super Ghost Battle (Silver) Behold, the fruits of my labors – Dealt 70+ damage in an air combo (Excluding offline player battles) (Silver)

– Dealt 70+ damage in an air combo (Excluding offline player battles) (Silver) Fear my wrath – Dealt 20 Heat Smashes (Excluding offline player battles) (Silver)

– Dealt 20 Heat Smashes (Excluding offline player battles) (Silver) There’s no way you can stop me – Got promoted to Vanquisher (Silver)

– Got promoted to Vanquisher (Silver) Your money is my money! – Obtained an overall total of 10,000,000G (Silver)

– Obtained an overall total of 10,000,000G (Silver) I would do well to follow your example – Achieved a 30-hit chain during Operation Rebellion in The Dark Awakens (Silver)

– Achieved a 30-hit chain during Operation Rebellion in The Dark Awakens (Silver) I’ll live on, together with my sins – Finished Chapter 12 of The Dark Awakens (Silver)

Finished Chapter 12 of The Dark Awakens (Silver) You aren’t alone anymore – Finished Chapter 7 of The Dark Awakens (Bronze)

– Finished Chapter 7 of The Dark Awakens (Bronze) Come, humanity! Unleash the dogs of war! – Finished Chapter 1 of The Dark Awakens (Bronze)

– Finished Chapter 1 of The Dark Awakens (Bronze) What a rush! – Performed 5 Heat Bursts. (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze)

– Performed 5 Heat Bursts. (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze) I’ll give you a rematch anytime, guv – Won a Player Match (Bronze)

– Won a Player Match (Bronze) Excellent! – Play a total of 10 online battles of any kind (Bronze)

– Play a total of 10 online battles of any kind (Bronze) This should be fun – Finished 5 Character Episode stories (Bronze)

– Finished 5 Character Episode stories (Bronze) Congrats on the victory! – Won the Arcade Quest Gong Tournament (Bronze)

– Won the Arcade Quest Gong Tournament (Bronze) The fists reveal the fighter – Fought against your own Ghost (Bronze)

– Fought against your own Ghost (Bronze) Initiating Analysis – Defeated 10 CPU Ghosts in Super Ghost Battle (Bronze)

– Defeated 10 CPU Ghosts in Super Ghost Battle (Bronze) All is vanity – Defeated a player’s Ghost (Bronze)

– Defeated a player’s Ghost (Bronze) I’ll put an end to this – Finished Arcade Battle (Bronze)

– Finished Arcade Battle (Bronze) Do you want to learn Marshall Arts? – Completed 5 Combo Challenges (Bronze)

– Completed 5 Combo Challenges (Bronze) This one’s in the bag! – Practiced with the tips on in Replays & Tips (Bronze)

– Practiced with the tips on in Replays & Tips (Bronze) That was too easy! – Achieved a perfect victory (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze)

– Achieved a perfect victory (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze) Outstanding! – Achieved a great victory. (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze)

– Achieved a great victory. (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze) That’s how a true champion fights! – Dealt 20 Rage Arts. (Excluding offline battles against players) (Bronze)

– Dealt 20 Rage Arts. (Excluding offline battles against players) (Bronze) Your fate is already decided – Activated Heat 5 times with a Heat Engager. (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze)

– Activated Heat 5 times with a Heat Engager. (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze) You think you can stop me? – Performed 10 Heat Dashes. (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze)

– Performed 10 Heat Dashes. (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze) Under the divine protection of Sirius – Healed an overall total of 500 damage in recoverable health. (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze)

– Healed an overall total of 500 damage in recoverable health. (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze) I aspire to greater heights! – Got promoted to Brawler (Bronze)

– Got promoted to Brawler (Bronze) I’m actually pretty strong – Got promoted to Warrior (Bronze)

– Got promoted to Warrior (Bronze) … – Performed a Hard Floor Break. (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze)

– Performed a Hard Floor Break. (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze) Resuming mission – Performed a Wall Blast. (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze)

– Performed a Wall Blast. (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze) Sorry for getting rough back there – Performed a Wall Bound. (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze)

– Performed a Wall Bound. (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze) Just relax. You can do it – Won a Ranked Match (Bronze)

– Won a Ranked Match (Bronze) You never learn – Performed a Floor Blast (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze)

– Performed a Floor Blast (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze) How do you take your coffee? – Reached the lowest area of the Ortiz Farm stage (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze)

– Reached the lowest area of the Ortiz Farm stage (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze) My moves are way faster than yours – Performed 20 Devilish hits in Tekken Ball (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze)

– Performed 20 Devilish hits in Tekken Ball (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze) You’re in for it now! – Saved a custom character in Character Customization (Bronze)

– Saved a custom character in Character Customization (Bronze) Please don’t tell my father – Won a Group Match (Bronze)

– Won a Group Match (Bronze) Let the blistering sands consume you – Triggered 10 Tornados (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze)

– Triggered 10 Tornados (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze) Come on, just try and kill me – Performed a Hard Wall Break (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze)

– Performed a Hard Wall Break (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze) No pain, no gain! – Dealt 2000 damage in Practice mode (Bronze)

– Dealt 2000 damage in Practice mode (Bronze) Now it’s time to destroy you – Dealt an overall total of 1000 damage while in rage mode. (Excluding offline player battles) (Bronze)