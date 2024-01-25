Embracer Layoffs Hit TMNT The Last Ronin Studio Black Forest Games, And Piranha Bytes Could Shut Down

Both studios are two of the largest in Germany, potentially devastating the game industry in the country.

Embracer’s latest round of layoffs affect two studios, one of which had just been announced to be working on a major AAA.

Black Forest Studios was announced as the studio working on a video game adaptation of IDW comic book TMNT The Last Ronin. Paramount Global, who has nascent ambitions of expanding in the video game space, have set THQ Nordic as the publisher, and confirmed its platforms on Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Black Forest Games is a German studio, founded in 2012 as a successor to the just dissolved Spellbound Entertainment. It is best known for making the Giana Sisters revival, and most recently, worked on the Destroy All Humans! remakes.

As of 2023, the company had 110 employees. As reported by Video Games Chronicle, it is set to lay off approximately half of its staff, though management and creative directors will keep their jobs.

Piranha Bytes is another studio under THQ Nordic, and it’s in an even more dire state, as they just confirmed the company could close its doors.

In a message on Twitter, Piranha Bytes said this:

“Dear fans, yes, it’s true. We, Piranha Bytes, are in a difficult situation. There are a lot of news about us circulating right now and this is our answer: Don’t write us off yet!

We do everything to continue creating worlds in which you can lose yourself. This is what our hearts have always beaten for. We are convinced that we will succeed. We are creative minds and there’s no lack of ideas! We stick together, no matter what.

Now, we are focussing on this goal with all our strength and do whatever it takes to find a partner for this project. As soon as there are any news, we will share them with you. Thank you very much for your continuous support.”

As reported also by Video Games Chronicle, the studio was told by THQ Nordic that can keep their key IP, the science fiction RPG ELEX, if they can find a new publisher or even an owner so that they can keep on operating.

Piranha Bytes made their name in the 2000s with the action RPG franchises Gothic and Risen, many of which received ports to the Nintendo Switch. Their latest title, ELEX II, released in 2022 for Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Piranha Bytes and Black Forest Games are two of the biggest video game studios based in Germany, so all of this is devastating to that country’s video game industry. GameRanx wishes the best for the outgoing developers at Black Forest Games, and hope Piranha Bytes find their new owner or publisher.