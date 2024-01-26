Dead By Daylight Lights Out Modifier Teased

Dead by Daylight has gained quite a strong following over the years, and it’s not slowing down. The developers have continued to support this game with thrilling new crossovers and additions made to the game. So, if you’re a fan of horror franchises, you’re likely eager to learn what new character or location could come to the game next. But beyond the franchise crossovers, the developers over at Behaviour Interactive have continued to seek out ways to make the game fresh. One of which will see its arrival later this month.

The development team has offered a small glimpse of their upcoming game modifier, Lights Out through Comicbook.com. This media outlet shared a teaser video through their X social media platform, where you’ll get a bit of footage of the modifier in play. But don’t expect to hear more about this modifier until January 30, 2024. With that said, it looks like the Lights Out modifier is a means to make the game levels far harder to see. Making the levels at night with denser fog is bound to make some game matches far more tense. This also looks like it works against everyone in the match, so both survivors and the killer will be pressed to make their way through the map.

Check out an EXCLUSIVE look at the new Lights Out Modifier coming to @DeadbyDaylight 🔦 More details coming on January 30th. pic.twitter.com/dKib0QcIbS — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) January 26, 2024

With that said, we’re still waiting for those finer details. The footage clip can be viewed above, but it’s only a short video showing the modifier in action. Of course, we’ll get to learn more about this modifier in just a few days. In the meantime, you might want to take this time to get a full grasp of some level layouts.

For those of you who haven’t played Dead by Daylight, this is an asymmetric multiplayer survival horror game. Players work together as survivors to complete a series of objectives to escape a map. Meanwhile, one player will be a killer as they seek out the survivors scattered about within the map. As mentioned, the developers have provided several crossovers where you can expect to see iconic characters from horror franchises spanning television series and films to other video games. For instance, Alan Wake is one of the latest additions to the game.

You can check out the Alan Wake character addition to Dead by Daylight in the video we have embedded below. Currently, the game is available to pick up and play on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.