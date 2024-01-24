Prince Of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Trophies Seem To Have Leaked

This leak may indicate that the project is further along.

We seem to have gotten an early leak of the trophies and achievements for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.

It isn’t quite clear how these trophies leaked out, but we do know that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has recently hit an internal milestone. Ubisoft also made a blog post explaining that Ubisoft Montreal had taken over the project from Ubisoft Mumbai and Ubisoft Pune, and that they were working to ensure that this would be the best game that it could be.

All this means that we do not have to speculate on the status of its development, and it seems fairly certain that the remake is well on its way to being released.

Presumably, dataminers found these trophies in PlayStation 5’s code, but it is also possible a tester illicitly leaked this information. However it was released, we can’t quite trace who or where this information was found and we are left to speculate. So, we would regard this information with a bit of healthy skepticism, but it’s definitely credible enough for us to report on it.

As shared on PSNProfiles, these are the trophies for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake:

Earn them all!

Earn every trophy.

[Platinum]

Sand Bearer

Obtain the Dagger of Time.

[Bronze]

Visionary

See your first vision.

[Bronze]

Full Circle

Activate palace defense system.

[Silver]

One Hard Decision

Defeat your father.

[Gold]

Sword of Strength

Obtain the first sword.

[Bronze]

Prince of Light

Solve the Hall of Learning puzzle.

[Silver]

The Elevator

Survive the elevator fight.

[Gold]

Good time

Share a night of love with Farah.

[Silver]

Ultimate Sword

Obtain the final sword.

[Bronze]

The Big Fight

Kill the vizier.

[Gold]

I might need those

Collect a sand cloud.

[Bronze]

Water is life

Find a secret fountain.

[Bronze]

There is always time for a drink

Drink while in a combat.

[Gold]

Flying circus

Vault over 2 different enemies while in slow-motion.

[Silver]

Crowd control

Stun 4 enemies at the same time.

[Gold]

Any water is good water

Drink water from a waterfall.

[Bronze]

Sand the fight down

Defeat 15 enemies in a row without taking damage.

[Gold]

Scapegoat

Freeze the same enemy 5 times.

[Silver]

Hidden doors

Find the secret level.

[Silver]

It never happened…

Rewind first time.

[Bronze]

… I swear

Rewind 25 times.

[Bronze]

Megafreeze

Execute a megafreeze during combat.

[Silver]

No respect

Drink while a frozen enemy is slowly falling down.

[Gold]

Smoldering gaze

Stare at Farah very closely.

[Bronze]