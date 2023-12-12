God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla Team Give Tips For Upcoming DLC

It’s hard to believe it’s almost been a week since The Game Awards came out and revealed a slew of titles and DLC packages for gamers to enjoy. One of the biggest surprises was God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla, the “epilogue” to the hit PS5 game that ended the Norse Saga. What separates this DLC in many ways is that while it has a story, the focus is on the roguelike gameplay that’ll push Kratos to his limits, possibly yours. As such, the team at Santa Monica Studio has made a video with five tips to help you get through the DLC.

As you might expect, God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla takes in, well, Valhalla! This legendary “land of the dead” is where the Norse go after they die an honorable death in combat. The team noted that they didn’t get to develop this realm for the main game, so it was fun for them to craft it in their own style and get players to explore it.

Talking about the gameplay, the team noted that every time you enter Valhalla, it’ll be different from your last “trip.” That includes imbuing Kratos with glyphs that’ll give him boosts or change how things go in battle. You’ll need to adapt on the fly or else have to start over!

But don’t think there’s no story attached. The DLC will build off of the ending of the main game, where Kratos is shown a prophecy of him being worshipped as a true god. As such, Valhalla is his chance to both seek out this new path and prove that he has what it takes to handle what’s coming.

A theme of this game is “Master Thyself.” You’ll be given certain weapons in each run and have to do your best to master the weapon and improve Kratos in meaningful ways so you can handle foes. Many of your enemies will be new, but you might see ones from the main game, too. With each run being different, nothing will be “familiar” until you do a ton of runs, and even then, you can find ways to keep things fresh!

Finally, the team does recommend you play the main title to understand the story and see how Kratos got to this point. Once you do that, you’ll have a better experience and enjoy the DLC and its many twists and turns! You can check out the full video below: