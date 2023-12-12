Marvel’s Blade Game By Arkane Lyon Has Only “Just Begun Development”?

UPDATE

When do you think Blade’s game will arrive? Are you fine with waiting so that Arkane Lyon can make it as epic as possible? Let us know below!

ORIGINAL STORY

The Game Awards is meant to be an event that can herald in the next wave of big titles across all platforms, and each year is often a mixed bag of whether they do that or not. But this year, one title did get everyone excited. Rumors had spread that a partnership between Marvel Games and one of Bethesda’s studios was going to work on a title together, and that came true when Arkane Lyon took the stage and announced that Marvel’s Blade was in the works by them. A stylish trailer showcased the “Daywalker” getting ready to slay some vampires, and gamers couldn’t wait to do it.

The catch is that waiting is something they’ll have to do. On Bethesda’s official site, they posted a blog about the game and quoting the two men who introduced the title at The Game Awards. They even posted the trailer video for those who hadn’t seen it yet. In that blog, they revealed that they had “just begun development” for the title, which means that we won’t get it in the next year or so.

If you recall the reveal speech the duo gave at the show, you’ll remember that the man from Arkane Lyon asked for fans to “let them cook” and that they’d get it to them when it was ready. This reinforces that statement, and thus, we’re not likely to get updates for the title for quite a while. The question might now be, “Why did they announce it so early, then?” That answer is multi-layered.

First, given the backlash that Bethesda and Arkane have gotten recently for games like Starfield and Redfall, they probably wanted to showcase to fans that they had something big in the works that everyone would like and that they had their “best team” on it.

Second, and as also noted at the game awards, Blade is celebrating his 50th anniversary of life at Marvel, so it’s more than adequate to state that the game is coming in honor of this, even if it won’t be released in his actual anniversary year.

While details on Marvel’s Blade by Arkane Lyon are slim, we do know some key elements. First, the game will be a 3rd-person action/adventure title set in Paris, and based on the teaser trailer, people are fully aware that vampires are out there and have hunkered down to try and stop the feast. Blade is there with them, and he will help balance things out.