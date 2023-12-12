Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader – How To Recruit Secret Companions

In the grim darkness of the far future there are only friends.

There are lots of companions to recruit in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader — you’ll encounter Space Marines, Psykers, Techpriests and more characters from the Warhammer 40,000 universe. But if you really want the weirdest characters, you’ll need to recruit secret companions. There are several hidden companions you can acquire while progressing through your adventure as an aristocratic trader.

There are three secret companions — but you’ll only be able to recruit one for each playthrough. Each of the three companions is related to the three convictions. Only with extremely high Dogmatic, Iconoclast or Heretical convictions, will you be able to make the right choices and unlock one of these three. The most difficult is clearly the Heretical, which forces you to turn against your own party members and all allegiances. If you’re prepared for that, you can unlock a very secretive bonus party member.

How To Recruit Secret Companions

Calligos Winterscale: A swashbuckling brute and mythic hero. This lowborne, through heroic deeds, managed to take control of his own dynasty and become a Rogue Trader. He’s a classic rogue that’s more adventurous than your average aristocrat.

How To Recruit : You’ll first meet Calligos in Act 2, during the Coronation. Improve your relationship by choosing Iconoclast options.

: You’ll first meet Calligos in Act 2, during the Coronation. Improve your relationship by choosing options. Progress to Act 4 where you’ll meet him again on Quetza Temer. When working together, you can choose to kill the Aeldari with Calligos, or find a peaceful resolution.

Incendia Bastaal-Chorda: A firebrand Rogue Trader that seeks to destroy pirate activity at any cost. She’s a stuffy Imperialist that would rather see you burn than change her violent principles.

How To Recruit : Like Calligos, you’ll first meet Incendia in Act 2. Make a good impression on her during the Act 2 Coronation ceremony. Stay in her good graces. She prefers Dogmatic solutions.

: Like Calligos, you’ll first meet Incendia in Act 2. Make a good impression on her during the Act 2 Coronation ceremony. Stay in her good graces. She prefers solutions. You’ll meet her again in Act 4 on the planet Footfall. Complete the main quest in a way that is most beneficial to her.

Uralon: A chaotic rebel that follows heretical ideals. Only a spawn of Chaos can recruit this cultist.

How To Recruit : To unlock the Chaos companion, you must follow the Heretical conviction path. You’ll need to follow the Heretical path and level up this conviction to unlock Uralon.

: To unlock the Chaos companion, you must follow the conviction path. You’ll need to follow the Heretical path and level up this conviction to unlock Uralon. In the Prologue , collect the Chaos Blade piece. Next, in Act 1 you’ll find the second Chaos Blade piece in Raikad Minoris . Keep these blade pieces and do not lose them.

, collect the piece. Next, in you’ll find the second Chaos Blade piece in . Keep these blade pieces and do not lose them. Follow the Heretical Conviction path — in Act 4, multiple party members will leave your ship permanently.

path — in Act 4, multiple party members will leave your ship permanently. Progress until you reach Eufrates II . A chaos altar will appear in your personal quarters and your ship will change. Use the two pieces of the Chaos Blade at the altar to fully worship the Chaos Gods.

. A chaos altar will appear in your personal quarters and your ship will change. Use the two pieces of the at the altar to fully worship the Chaos Gods. Continue the main quest on Eufrates II. Turn against the Space Marines and wipe them out. You’re now totally on the side of Chaos — you must allow the planet Eufrates II to fall to the Chaos Gods. After completing this step, Uralon will join your party.