Valhalla Is God of War Ragnarok’s Epilogue, File Size Revealed

This is the excuse old fans are looking for to jump back in for the holidays.

The file size for God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla has been confirmed.

As confirmed by PlayStation Game Size on Twitter, it will be 7.667 GB, DLC for version 05.001.000. Consequently, update 05.001.000, with God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla for free, will be available today. They also noted that in the EU, the file size goes up to 8.394 GB.

As Sony revealed a few days ago on the PlayStation Blog, God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla serves as the epilogue for God of War Ragnarok. Now, it may surprise you to know that Santa Monica Studio didn’t tie access to God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla to finishing the game. If you don’t mind spoilers, you can jump straight to it after updating your game.

It’s a roguelike and it’s endgame, that’s written in such a way that it can be considered canon or non-canon, AKA, it doesn’t matter. The idea is that Kratos has come to Valhalla without his son, carrying only Mimir, to test his skills in their mysterious isles. If you die in this particular mode, you will be brought back to the shores, no harm done.

Now, you don’t have to earn any particular armor or bonus to get into Valhalla. You can even carry all your weapons and upgrades inside as well. You will have to choose one path of Spartan Rage and one shield for each run. You can also earn temporary powerups thanks to Glyphs found in Valhalla’s trials. That includes upgrades to Stats, Perks, Runic Attacks, and more.

Valhalla has five difficulty settings, and maintains all the accessibility options available in the main game, so you can continue to play as you have for the story campaign. Of course, the higher difficulty and longer you stay, the better rewards you earn.

Lastly, and punctuating that this is all for fun, you can fully customize Kratos’ look in Valhalla without changing anything in his stats.

And that’s God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla. If you’ve been enjoying the game so far, you likely will at least get a few hours enjoyment trying this roguelike mode out. It definitely won’t be the same as a full sequel, and fans are definitely eager to find out what happens next. But, if you’re a fan who’s already played all that they wanted out of this, and wanted an excuse to jump back in, Santa Monica Studio has prepared exactly that.

God of War Ragnarok: Valhalla is releasing today, December 12, 2023, exclusively on the PlayStation 5.