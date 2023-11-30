Xbox Game Pass Will Lose 4 Games This December

The Xbox Game Pass subscription service is excellent if you’re after a comprehensive collection of video games to play. If you own the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console, you might find this subscription a must-have. You are given a wide collection of video games to enjoy, and Xbox is constantly adding new titles each month. Two waves each month will bring more video game titles to enjoy. However, not all of these games will be available on the subscription service forever. Third-party games will eventually get removed, but we do have a heads-up on just when these games are taken down.

Today, on the official Xbox Wire, the folks over at Microsoft unveiled what games were coming to Xbox Game Pass this December for the first wave. But alongside the games unveiled, there was the confirmation of what video game titles were being removed. The first set of games getting pulled is set to happen on December 15, 2023. We also know that four games in total are on their way off the subscription service. You can find out what games those include below.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass December 15

Chained Echoes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Opus Magnum (PC)

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Rubber Bandits (Cloud, Console, and PC)

There is an incentive to at least try these games out. We’re hopeful that if you played any of these games, you already got through them completely. However, whether you are midway into the game or are just discovering it, you’ll find a discount available. Microsoft offers players a 20% discount on all games that are on their way out of the subscription service. This gives you the means to keep the game in your library while avoiding the total price of the title when it gets dropped off the Xbox Game Pass service.

While these games are being removed, a total of twelve titles are coming to the subscription service this coming month. If you missed the new arrivals to the service, we’ll include the collection unveiled below.

Xbox Game Pass December 2023 Wave 1