Special Tears of the Kingdom Plushies Featuring The Koroks Coming To Japan In 2024

Even within the most perfect of games, there are “little things” that hold it back from absolute perfection. Sometimes, it can be little bugs that can’t be avoided or a story choice that kind of hinders the plot in a key way, or perhaps it’s a gameplay mechanic that is weird and doesn’t “fit the mold” of the rest of the game. No matter what it is, it happens in all games, even ones as great as The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. While the game has an expansive set of areas for players to visit, there is one bane of existence that players must endure: Koroks.

So it might be ironic to some of you that the Korok are getting plushies in Japan. There will be two kinds of Korok plushies; each will feature a different type of Korok and the backpack they wear. They’re 17 centimeters tall and will cost $22 a piece to get the full set. Why someone would want the full set is beyond us, but we can think of some ideas. Either way, here’s a picture of the set:

So why are we being so hard on the Koroks? Simply put, they were one of the worst parts of the entire game! We’re being serious here. The Koroks were annoying in the original game, too, and here, they got even WORSE. Not only did you need to find them, but just about all of them needed to be “taken to a friend” via your Ultrahand or other mechanics because their backpacks were too heavy for them to move in them.

You could be going on your way to an important goal, and then you’ll hear the Korok cry and roll your eyes because you know you NEED to get those Korok seeds to expand your inventory.

If you think we’re whining, let us remind you that when The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom came out, one of the most popular things for gamers to post online was not their defeats of bosses like Ganondorf. No, it was putting the Koroks on death machines via their fuse abilities and making them suffer for all the hardship that they put gamers through. It got so rampant that freaking PETA stepped in to try and stop the madness.

So if these Korok plushies come to the US and beyond, we hesitate to think of what gamers might do to them to “appease their anger.”