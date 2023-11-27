Tears of the Kingdom Director Wanted Ganondorf To Be Attractive To All Gamers

In video games, lots of planning and work goes into ensuring that every character in the game, at least regarding the main characters, looks a certain way. They try to make the characters feel unique while also matching the world that they’re in and also “telling a story” with their looks. To that end, with The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, the look of Ganondorf has been the topic of many fans since his unveiling in a trailer. The look of the Demon King is much different from past incarnations, and many gamers wondered why the team went this particular route with him.

Well, now we have the answer to that. Nintendo Everything translated an interview that featured Producer Eiji Aonuma and Director Hidemaro Fujibayashi discussing why this version of Ganondorf looked a “certain way” in the context of his attractiveness.

The two both admitted that they didn’t simply want an “evil Ganondorf” because that’s not the tone and point of the game. The director noted that he wanted Zelda to encounter the other monarchs of Hyrule, and that meant seeing Ganondorf while he was still the King of the Gerudo. To that end, he wanted a look for Ganondorf that would emphasize how “regal” he was and how his look could inspire his people.

But how does that tie into him looking as buff as he does? Well, they got into that, too:

“The designer didn’t simply make him look violent; they managed to fulfill my wish of making him look overwhelmingly evil while also being handsome enough that both men and women would fall for him. We put a lot of thought into choosing his clothes and accessories, keeping in mind that Ganondorf himself should have a strong sense of beauty and good taste. We thought he would probably be a character who paid a lot of attention to his appearance, demonstrating his dignity and intelligence as a king, and designing him with that in mind, we were meticulous with his face, body, all the way down to his fingertips, making him come off as robust and sexy at the same time.”

So yeah, Tears of the Kingdom wanted a “sexy villain,” and this was the result. It’s funny how things work out. To be fair, fans liked the design, and some fans REALLY liked the design! Could Ganondorf keep this kind of “profile” going forward? We’ll have to wait and see.