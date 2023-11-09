Super Mario Wonder: How To Complete ‘Pop Up, Hoppo’

Hoppos are the greatest addition in Super Mario Wonder, so any excuse to mess around with them is fine in our book.

There are three ‘Take A Break’ stages in Super Mario Wonder’s first world. None of them are particularly difficult, but they all serve a purpose within the grander scheme of Mario’s mechanical machinations. These are, at their core, a simple way to cleanse your palette after indulging in the raw opulence that is Wonder’s standard stage.

As cleansers, these levels are neither complex nor difficult and can be completed in around 10-30 seconds a pop. ‘Pop Up Hoppo’, to its credit, is probably the longest and most difficult of the bunch, but that really isn’t saying much. This guide won’t blow your mind with its tips, tricks, and revelations, but it will help new players grasp a new mechanic they may have otherwise missed.

More Super Mario Wonder content:

Beginner Tips | What Do Flower Coins Do? | Every Character & Their Differences | Complete Guide To Standees

How To Complete ‘Pop Up, Hoppo’

Hoppos are amazing. They appear at least 3 times in Pipe-Rock Plateau, and they make us smile every time we see them. ‘Pop Up, Hoppo’ only stars a single Hoppo, and it’s up to you to direct the Hoppo to a hole. That’s it. In order to do this, you need to use the springs above you to bounce the Hoppo to the right, and ultimately, into the hole.

This requires timing, with the second spring in particular being a bit of a nuisance to time correctly. This stage isn’t timed, however, and should only take you 20 seconds to sus out. Once the Hoppo is safely stored in its prison, the gate will open and you can bounce on the Hoppo to reach the Wonder Seed and some coin-based loot.

You will be rewarded with a Wonder Seed, and then the level ends. There are no Purple Coins, no hidden exists, and no Flags to collect. Nab your Seed, and move on.

That’s all we have on Super Mario Wonder for now. Be sure to check out our other Guides, Lists, and Walkthroughs for more Mario content.