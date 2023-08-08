Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Official Reveal Date Confirmed

If you’re itching for the next major installment of Call of Duty, then you know that this November, we’ll be getting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. However, just this week, we got word of the official release date for this next game. But fans have been left in the dark on when Activision would be revealing the game. Outside of the game title and knowing it’s coming this November, the first trailer revealing the upcoming installment has yet to be unveiled. Fortunately, that will all change this coming week. Here’s what we know so far.

The Activision team is ready to give fans the official date as to when we can expect Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to be revealed. Taking to the official Call of Duty Twitter account, the Activision team revealed that August 17, 2023, will be the date on which we’ll get the grand reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. In fact, the tweet also includes a number that players could text, which further gives off some insight into the task and likely more details to be texted out as the date nears. But overall, we know that this next reveal will happen in Call of Duty Warzone. Meanwhile, we have the image that is sent when players who texted the number thanks to ModernWarzone on Twitter.

NEW: The reveal video for Modern Warfare III features a hidden phone number (202-918-3022) that sends you this image after you text it. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ePL80ngPkB — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) August 7, 2023

Much like past reveals players will go through an in-game event and complete a series of tasks. By doing so, you’ll unlock the trailer to reveal what the next game will entail. Of course, there is likely to be a trailer upload followed afterward if you don’t feel up to playing through the in-game event with everyone else. But again, we already know that this next installment is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III; we just have to wait and see if there are any notable changes to this installment and if there are any betas that players can participate in as we approach the official release date.

In other Call of Duty-related news, we’re waiting to see if the IP will end up falling under the Xbox umbrella. Microsoft has been gunning for Activision Blizzard for a good little while now. However, it’s boiled down to waiting on regulators to make their decision. One of the last major regulators we’re waiting on for approval is the CMA. It was earlier this year that this regulator shot down the deal. But since then, the discussions have resumed, and we’re again left waiting on the seal of approval to be announced.