Multiplayer-Focused Nintendo Switch Games Now On Sale!

While many people are happy to go and enjoy their video games on their own, just as many desire nothing more than to play video games with others, multiplayer games are big business for developers and publishers, and ones like Nintendo know how to make nice titles that can be enjoyed both ways. On the Nintendo eShop, they’re making a special sale to let you get some Nintendo Switch multiplayer titles for up to 30% off! Plus, there are DLC packages on sale that you can get too. So pay attention to see what is available!

First up, we have one of Nintendo’s most enjoyable multiplayer franchises via Mario Party Superstars. The game is perfect for playing with friends and family as you go through an assortment of minigames and see who can get the most stars on the board by the end! The franchise saw a resurgence on the Switch, so if you haven’t had the chance to enjoy it yet, now is the time!

Or, if you’re looking for more of a challenge, you can get Monster Hunter Rise on Switch for 33% off! Plus, they’re offering the DLC expansion on sale, too! The game has been one of the biggest hits Capcom has released in recent years, and it was so big that they brought it over to other systems to ensure they got even more sales. But the Switch had it first, and you can get all the game’s content via the sale, so don’t miss out!

Perhaps you want to see how you’ll do in a sports arena? Then try out Mario Strikers Battle League! The fan-favorite franchise got its rebirth on Switch last year, and now you can get it for 30% off! With new ways to enjoy soccer-style gameplay and numerous online options to play with or against friends, you’ll never lack a reason to try and score a goal!

But if you’re feeling nostalgic, you could also go back to 2017 and get the game ARMS, which was one of the first first-party titles the Switch ever had! The game took boxing to a whole new direction and sold rather well. Many are surprised the game never got a sequel, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try it out while you have the chance to get it for 30% off!

These are just some of the games available during the sale. You can check out the video with all the on-sale Nintendo Switch titles below: